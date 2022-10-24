Napa County crash leaves two hospitalized, one with major injuries

Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a high-speed crash south of Yountville that left one motorist with major injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at 9:05 p.m. Friday on northbound Highway 29 south of Hoffman Lane, according to a CHP news release. Jeffery Tazelaar, a 36-year-old Sonoma resident, was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee in the right lane at high speed when the Jeep rear-ended a 2022 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 60-year-old Gurdip Malhi of Fairfield.

The impact caused the Chevrolet to go out of control into Washington Street, which parallels the highway, and then strike a utility pole and a fence, according to the highway patrol.

American Medical Response ambulances took both men to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center. Tazelaar was admitted with major injuries and Malhi with moderate injuries, CHP said.