Napa County creates five-year Measure T road list

People who have a particular pothole peeve in the unincorporated county can check to see if their rural road is on the county’s Measure T repair list.

Measure T is the local, half-cent sales tax for road maintenance. The county is required every other year to submit a five-year spending list to the Napa Valley Transportation Authority-Tax Agency.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors last week approved a Measure T spending list for roads outside of cities. Cities must come up with their own, separate lists.

Old Sonoma Road, Buhman Avenue, American Canyon Road, Redwood Road slide repair, Dry Creek Road slide repair, Diamond Mountain Road slide repair…

Napa County’s unincorporated area roads have been battered by floods and pavement-punishing heavy trucks cleaning up wildfire debris. County officials say state gas tax money for a generation wasn’t enough to keep up with road repair needs.

As a result, Napa County in a recent Metropolitan Transportation Commission report had a rating of 45 for its unincorporated roads. The scale is one to 100, with 100 being the best.

So where to begin when repairing roads with Measure T money, given the big need?

“It is not a ‘worst first,’ ” Public Works Director Steven Lederer told supervisors.

... Selected areas of Silverado Trail, Dry Creek Road bridge replacement, Yountville Cross Road/Cook Road, Chiles Pope Valley Road bridge replacement...

Measure T brings in about $7 million to $8 million a year for the unincorporated county. Lederer said the county uses data when deciding what roads to repair first.

A computer program looks at the road conditions and the money available. The result is various scenarios to provide “the best bang for the buck.”

“Obviously, we want to get to everything eventually,” Lederer said. “But there’s a lot of value to spending money on roads that are approaching the need for bigger maintenance. Because that ends up saving you money in the long run.”

…Deer Park Road between Highway 29 and Mund Road, Berryessa Knoxville Road, Salvador Avenue…

One project could bring a new bike lane near the city of Napa in 2023. Salvador Avenue east of town is popular with bikers and runners who want to get out amid the vineyards. Yet the rural road is narrow and there’s a drainage ditch on the north side.

The county will explore covering the ditch to create room for a bike lane. This lane would connect with the bike lane network in the city.

…Airport industrial area, Silverado Country Club and Monticello Park areas, Carneros area, Angwin and vicinity…

Some of the projects are listed as “areas” or “vicinities.” For example, Lederer said, there is about $4.7 million in Measure T money targeted for Angwin.

“That will clearly not pave every street in the Angwin-and-vicinity area,” Lederer said. “So we will be doing analysis of those areas and again looking for the best bang for the buck, what’s the maximum we can accomplish using the money that’s available.”

The Carneros area is another good example, he said. This is the wine region southwest of the city of Napa.

“We’ll do a number of streets in Carneros. We obviously won’t do every street in Carneros,” Lederer said.

… Soda Canyon Road, Greenwood Avenue bridge replacement, Steele Canyon Road, Deer Park Road, Wooden Valley Cross Road, Gordon Valley Road, Trancas Street….

Go to https://bit.ly/3GXEyoa and go to the "details" section to see the county’s Measure T five-year spending list.

Measure T isn’t the only source of money for road repairs. The county also receives federal and state money. It is devoting $16 million from a settlement with Pacific Gas and Electric over wildfires to repairing roads that suffered fire-related wear-and-tear.

That means people shouldn’t despair if a road they are concerned about is not on the Measure T five-year list. Repairs could be funded by the county using a different source.

Lederer said Napa County paved about 30 miles of roadway in 2021. That’s the most ever done in a year to the best of his knowledge, he said.

“It was a good year for paving,” he said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

