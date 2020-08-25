Napa County criticizes PG&E for Silverado Trail work during rush hour

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pacific Gas & Electric crews have been doing roadwork along Silverado Trail during evening rush hour in violation of Napa County rules, posing what the county considers to be a traffic hazard.

The county has suspended all but emergency PG&E daytime work along that Napa Valley thoroughfare to Nov. 1, with other safety work to be done at night. The utility is to provide a letter from “the highest available authority” describing how it will avoid a repeat of the situation.

PG&E had already been in trouble with the county for doing work along Silverado Trail between 3 and 7 p.m. That resulted in the county suspending for part of July the utility's road encroachment permits. The utility trained its personnel on county rules and put new procedures in place, a county report said.

Then county Public Works Superintendent Steve Stangland drove home on Aug. 13 and came across a crew working on Silverado Trail south of Pope Street at 4:10 p.m.

Traffic was backed up in both directions. Drivers resorted to making unsafe maneuvers to avoid the situation, a county report stated.

Napa County imposed the latest suspension. Last week, the situation landed before the county Board of Supervisors.