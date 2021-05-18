 Skip to main content
Napa County crop report shows 'devastating' drop in wake of wildfires
Agriculture

Napa Valley wildfires in 2020

Smoke rose over a vineyard as the Glass Fire burned Sept. 28 in Calistoga. The wildfires contributed to Napa County having its lowest agricultural production value in 2020 since 2011.

 Noah Berger, Associated Press

Napa County’s agricultural production value for 2020 fell to the lowest level in nine years amid a pandemic, wildfires and smoke damage to grapes.

The total was $465,394,200, compared to the 2018 all-time high of more than $1 billion. The value dropped about 50% from 2019’s second highest total of $943,552,800.

Instead, the county had its lowest agricultural production value since 2011, when the total was $430,503,500. Vintners that year blamed unseasonable rain. This time, it was Glass Fire and Hennessey fires, plus the pandemic.

“Total wine grape production decreased by 60,411 tons from the previous year and the gross value of wine grapes was down by a historic 50.8%,” the 2020 crop report said.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors at its Tuesday meeting received the 2020 crop report. Agriculture — in particular wine grapes and wine — is a pillar of the county’s economy.

"We took a hit for sure ... our numbers reflect the challenges growers experienced," county Agricultural Commissioner Tracy Cleveland said.

Supervisors agreed.

"This (report) really puts into black-and-white the trauma that has been suffered by the grape industry here and the whole ag industry ... it really was a traumatic year," county Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.

Wine grapes accounted for 99% of the total 2020 agricultural production value, as is usual for Napa County. There were 47,000 acres of grapes, about the same as in 2019, and 45,241 bearing acres.

Cabernet Sauvignon by far had the most tons among red grapes at 47,563, with a price per ton of $6,261. The highest price per ton was Cabernet Franc at $7,097, with 2,170 tons.

The price per ton for all red grapes was $5,382, down from $6,843 in 2019.

Among white grapes, Chardonnay had the most tons at 14,882, with a price per ton of $3,028.  Next was Sauvignon Blanc at 11,289 tons, with a price per ton of  $2,453. The highest price per ton was Viognier at $3,574, with 173 tons.

The price per ton for all white grapes was $2,781, down from $2,829 in 2019.

Among the various categories in the crop report, only vegetables saw an increase from 2019, from $171,500 to $198,700. The county had 22 acres of vegetables harvested.

Local producers reported seeing more visitors at farm stands and markets in 2020. That’s likely because of COVID-19 shelter-at-home orders, the crop report said.

Vegetables were "the one silver lining," Cleveland said.

Floral and nursery gross production values fell from $650,300 to $313,000. Field crops fell from $433,300 to $379,700. Livestock fell from $2.3 million to $1.7 million. Poultry and other animal products fell from $1.5 million to $1.1 million

The crop report blamed the Glass and Hennessey fires for the drops. For example, the report said the fires forced the evacuations of cattle and many did not return for grazing because the rangeland burned.

"While cattle production was down, other livestock such as goats and sheep remained strong, as more vineyards use these animals for grass and vegetation control," the crop report said.

Supervisor Belia Ramos asked Cleveland about the future.

"We can recover," Cleveland said. "I think in general, speaking holistically, Napa County,  the community, the growers are very resilient. They are good at coming back and figuring things out and taking something absolutely devastating and turning it into something that they learn from."

Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/258/Crop-Reports to see Napa County crop reports back to 1921.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

