Napa County crop report shows 'devastating' drop in wake of wildfires

"This (report) really puts into black-and-white the trauma that has been suffered by the grape industry here and the whole ag industry ... it really was a traumatic year," county Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.

Wine grapes accounted for 99% of the total 2020 agricultural production value, as is usual for Napa County. There were 47,000 acres of grapes, about the same as in 2019, and 45,241 bearing acres.

Cabernet Sauvignon by far had the most tons among red grapes at 47,563, with a price per ton of $6,261. The highest price per ton was Cabernet Franc at $7,097, with 2,170 tons.

The price per ton for all red grapes was $5,382, down from $6,843 in 2019.

Among white grapes, Chardonnay had the most tons at 14,882, with a price per ton of $3,028. Next was Sauvignon Blanc at 11,289 tons, with a price per ton of $2,453. The highest price per ton was Viognier at $3,574, with 173 tons.

The price per ton for all white grapes was $2,781, down from $2,829 in 2019.