Napa County DA and LBGTQ Connection partner to offer office hours

In an effort to increase ease-of-access support for Napa County’s LGBTQ people, the Victim Witness Services Division of the Napa County District Attorney’s Office will be holding office hours at LGBTQ Connection’s Napa community center.
“Historically DA’s offices silently went about our business and served those victims who came to us and asked for help," Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in a news release.
"It’s clear this method has inhibited access to our most vulnerable communities. This is the first of our efforts to bring services out into the community and to meet those in need in spaces that are comfortable and safe to them. This is particularly important in providing compassionate and sensitive service to our LGBTQ community,” Haley said.
In October 2018, the Napa County’s Board of Supervisors partnered with LGBTQ Connection to convene an LGBTQ community input meeting. Crime and Safety was one of the identified issues of importance to the large group of attendees.
According to reporting from PBS News Hour, a recent study published in the multidisciplinary Science Advances journal found that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or gender non-conforming people are almost four times as likely to be victims of violent crime compared to those who are not LGBTQ.
While the high rate of crime against LGBTQ people has long been known, one finding from the study surprisingly showed that LGBTQ people are much more likely to be victimized by someone they know well.
Yuen Y. Chiang, Victim Services manager of the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, explained that members of the LGBTQ frequently cite law enforcement as unhelpful sources of assistance. This partnership should send the message to the LGBTQ community that they can get protection with the same level of support as opposite sex couples when it comes to intimate partner violence, sexual abuse, as well as all other crimes, Chiang said.
Belinda Ruiz, Victim Advocate of the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, will be at LGBTQ Connection every fourth Monday of the month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., answering drop-in questions and providing support such as information about what to expect after you’ve called the police, the criminal justice system, case status on charged cases, how to file a civil restraining order, accompaniment to criminal justice proceedings and other information and referrals.
Support is available to anyone that needs it, regardless of immigration status. In many cases, Belinda is even able to answer basic questions and make referrals to supportive services even when a police report has not been filed.
LGBTQ Connection’s Napa center is located inside of the VOICES building at 780 Lincoln Ave, Napa. While appointments are not required, it is recommended that those interested in connecting with Belinda call ahead to 707-648-9440 or email ian@lgbtqconnection.org. Both LGBTQ Connection and Napa County District Attorney Victim Services are available in English, Spanish, French and Arabic.
