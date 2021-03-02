Napa County DA and LBGTQ Connection partner to offer office hours

In an effort to increase ease-of-access support for Napa County’s LGBTQ people, the Victim Witness Services Division of the Napa County District Attorney’s Office will be holding office hours at LGBTQ Connection’s Napa community center.

“Historically DA’s offices silently went about our business and served those victims who came to us and asked for help," Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in a news release.

"It’s clear this method has inhibited access to our most vulnerable communities. This is the first of our efforts to bring services out into the community and to meet those in need in spaces that are comfortable and safe to them. This is particularly important in providing compassionate and sensitive service to our LGBTQ community,” Haley said.

In October 2018, the Napa County’s Board of Supervisors partnered with LGBTQ Connection to convene an LGBTQ community input meeting. Crime and Safety was one of the identified issues of importance to the large group of attendees.

According to reporting from PBS News Hour, a recent study published in the multidisciplinary Science Advances journal found that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or gender non-conforming people are almost four times as likely to be victims of violent crime compared to those who are not LGBTQ.