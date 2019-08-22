District Attorneys' Offices in Napa County and six other California counties have announced a $4 million settlement with a company that administers a state program to help pay for energy efficiency projects.
The company, San Diego-based Renovate America, administers the state's Property Assessed Clean Energy program on behalf of public agencies. PACE participants can afford solar panels or other energy efficient home projects by placing liens on their properties and paying them off with property taxes, according to a statement from the Napa County DA's Office. Renovate America's program is known as the Home Energy Renovation Opportunity, or HERO.
Prosecutors claimed in a lawsuit filed in Riverside County Superior Court that Renovate America failed to fully explain costs and other details of its HERO program, thus causing budget problems and delayed or disrupted home sale issues for many customers, according to the statement.
Renovate America did not admit fault in the settlement.
It's unclear how many Napa County residents have been affected, according to the DA's Office. Of the $4 million, nearly $2.8 million will be paid to public interest law groups helping consumers with PACE-related issues and $1.2 million will be divided equally among the seven counties who aided in the investigation to recover costs.