Napa County DA offers diversity training to staff

District Attorney Allison Haley announced that in coordination with LBGTQ Pride Month, the staff of the District Attorney’s Office received training on fostering a healthy, diverse and inclusive community.

Haley said her office is committed to the pursuit of equal justice for all residents and to ensuring that all members feel safe.

The District Attorney’s Office teamed up with LGBTQ Connection of Napa and Sonoma to train those who serve in the District Attorney’s Office, including prosecutors, investigators, victim advocates, legal secretaries, and paralegals, in LGBTQ best practices.

“The Napa County DA’s Office is looking for meaningful ways to be more inclusive, more accessible and more aware of how we are showing up to the LGBTQ+ community. How can we be of service? How can we be more sensitive? These are conversations worth having and our participation is long overdue,” Haley said in a news release.

"The District Attorney’s Office is committed to training on critical issues of equity and awareness. Within the next 90 days, we look forward to training all our staff on Race and Bias."

There is currently a window display on First Street in downtown Napa sponsored by the District Attorney’s Office showing its support of Pride Month and the LBGTQ community.