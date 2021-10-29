Napa County DA pays tribute to crime survivors and those who aid them

Napa County has begun presenting a new honor - not for success in the classroom, the sporting field or the business world, but for showing strength in surviving and prospering through crime and violence, or for aiding crime victims.

Eleven county residents and public safety officers received certificates of honor in the county’s inaugural ceremony Celebrating Survivors, Honoring Heroes. Organized by the office of District Attorney Allison Haley, the event is meant to become an annual tribute to crime victims rebuilding or enriching their lives, and those who advocate for them.

Their examples can inspire others to get involved in the welfare of others in Napa County, Haley said before the presentation to each honoree of a plaque and a potted succulent plant, which she described as a symbol of growth and resilience after adversity.

“We honor bravery, kindness to others and kindness to strangers,” Haley told an invited audience of more than 50 people Thursday morning at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, including members of her office, law enforcement officers, and local crime survivors.

Celebrating Survivors, Honoring Heroes was inspired by ceremonies in other counties that spotlight people who otherwise would receive little or no attention for their achievements – and to turn people’s attention beyond arrests and prosecutions, according to Stephanie (Sam) Macumber, deputy district attorney in Haley’s office and the organizer of the Napa event.

“It was time for us to have an event that focused on our good Samaritans, our law enforcement officers and our survivors, and to thank them for what they’ve gone through, what they’ve done for the community and how they keep people safe,” said Macumber, who will retire in April after 30 years in the judicial system. “So many people do good who don’t get recognized, and we want people to recognize them and be encouraged to help others,” she said.

Local crime survivors honored on Thursday included:

- Yahira Martinez, who competes in muay thai martian arts and is applying for college;

- Thalya Castro-Garcia, a former community service officer who event organizers said was injured when her car was struck by a drunken driver;

- Adriana Sanchez, mother of 11- and 9-year-old sons;

- Aprhil Hernandez;

- Maria Dolores Avina de Torres;

- Arionna Neal;

- Heather Lily Robinson;

- Christina Lore;

- Camila Rivera Rangel, a high school junior aspiring to become a psychologist.

Also receiving awards at the event were two Napa Police officers – Jesus Martinez, who assists clients of Napa Emergency Women’s Services, and Cecil Brown, a detective assigned to cases of crimes against children.

Future Napa ceremonies for crime survivors may take place in larger venues with larger audiences as COVID-19 health and safety rules are relaxed, according to organizers.

