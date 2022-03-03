Napa County DA settles lawsuit with Patricia Gray alleging unlicensed practice of psychology

Napa County prosecutors on Thursday announced the settlement of a consumer protection lawsuit against a woman authorities said practiced psychology without a license.

The settlement with the office of District Attorney Allison Haley requires Dr. Patricia Gray to pay $20,797 in civil penalties and investigative costs, according to a news release from the department. Gray is barred from practicing psychology or referring to herself as a psychologist without holding an active license from the state Board of Psychology, and may not misstate her licensing status.

A complaint filed with the state board led it to launch the initial investigation, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The county’s complaint, filed Feb. 17 in Napa County Superior Court, alleges Gray had been licensed as a registered psychological assistant, but never as a full-fledged psychologist, a license she has never held in California. A person may practice as a psychological associate if they are registered with the Board of Psychology and operate under the supervision of a licensed psychologist, but they may not advertise themselves as a psychologist.

Gray’s state registration as an assistant expired in June 2020, but she continued to practice psychology afterward, according to court documents.

Napa County's complaint did not connect its allegations to Gray Haven, the residential therapy program for which Patricia Gray is executive director.

In 2021, Gray outlined plans for Gray Haven to expand the historic Eliza G. Yount House on Seminary Street to eventually host up to 30 live-in recent jail inmates with mental health problems in order to train them to hold jobs and live independently. The project would require city permits, as only group homes with six or fewer beds are exempted from local permitting under California law.

Gray Haven suspended the expansion plan in May, after strong resistance from neighborhood residents who declared such a home would become a danger to the community.