The Napa County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that it intends to retry a human trafficking case that ended in a hung jury.
Seven of the 12 jurors said Wednesday that they could not find 28-year-old Bay Area resident Kevin Lamarr Lewis guilty of seven felony charges, said Lewis' public defender, Andy Rubinger. The jury agreed to convict him of five misdemeanors not related to human trafficking or prostitution.
The DA's Office could not immediately be reached Thursday morning to elaborate on its decision to retry the case.
Lewis is accused of pimping a woman in her 20s. She is not named in this article because the DA's Office has identified her as a victim.
The jury hung on two counts of human trafficking, two counts of pimping, two counts of pandering and one count of dissuading a witness, Rubinger said. Lewis admitted to and was convicted of five misdemeanor charges related to contacting a woman twice in spite of protective orders, delaying an officer, driving on a suspended license and disobeying a court order by making phone calls in jail that he should not have made, according to court records and proceedings.
Rubinger said he was disappointed that the DA's Office said in court Wednesday that they intended to retry the case.
"When you have the majority saying not guilty … I find that a little frustrating," he said. "But the prosecutors have a job to do, and I respect what they do."
The jury deliberated for about an hour on Monday, all of Tuesday and arrived at their decision Wednesday afternoon after asking about 15 questions, Rubinger said.
The young woman that Lewis is accused of pimping took the stand last week to say he threatened her, drove her to dates and took all of the money she earned from prostitution. Lewis denied those claims.
The two were detained in October outside of Napa's Motel 6, after Lewis drove the woman to meet law enforcement officers who had responded to her online prostitution ad. The Napa Special Investigations Bureau, which focuses on human and drug trafficking cases, partnered with the Vacaville Police Department in the sting operation.
At the time of the arrest, Lewis was out on bail after he skipped a court date in Los Angeles for human trafficking charges, filed in September, that involved the same woman. Lewis and the woman were arrested after a sting operation organized by the Los Angeles Police Department.
The woman told officers that she and Lewis were in Los Angeles to make money from prostitution. Lewis claimed that he had been breaking into cars for 10 years and invited her to accompany him to Los Angeles because there was heightened attention on car break-ins in the Bay Area.
In both the Napa and Los Angeles arrests, Lewis claimed he did not know the woman was a prostitute and thought he was driving her to meet up with someone she knew.
She had previous experience with prostitution, but that didn’t last long, she said. Her last pimp was physically violent and she left, she said.
She said in court that she would post online ads for sexual services and Lewis would text her, instructing her to meet up with someone. Lewis would wait nearby for her in his Infiniti with paper plates covering the license plate, keep her purse while she went on dates, and sometimes keep her phone and delete text messages between the two of them, she said. Lewis denied all of this.
Rubinger said he spoke to a couple of the jurors who felt that Lewis was not guilty. They said they were confused that the woman's interview with LAPD was not recorded and felt the prosecutor fed her testimony to her, he said.
The woman testified that she saw between one to five men who responded to her ads in Los Angeles, but could not remember details such as how much money she made. This also struck those jurors as odd, Rubinger said.
After the trial ended Wednesday, attorneys agreed to set the next court date for Aug. 7, where both sides will determine whether they can come to an agreement or will proceed to trial. If matters proceed, Aug. 12 will be the first day of the trial, court records show.