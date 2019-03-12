The Napa County District Attorney will not criminally charge Pacific Gas and Electric Company for matters related to the October 2017 Northern California Wildfires, officials say.
The news broke Tuesday, when the Sonoma County District Attorney announced that neither its office, nor district attorney’s offices in Napa, Humboldt and Lake counties would file charges because there was not enough evidence to prove PG&E “acted with a reckless disregard for human life in causing the fires” beyond a reasonable doubt, according to the statement.
The Napa County DA's office issue a similar statement hours later.
Cal Fire determined PG&E equipment was at fault for fires in each of the counties, including the Atlas and Partrick fires in Napa County. Cal Fire sent its reports to district attorneys offices in those counties, according to the statement.
Those cases would require proof that PG&E was criminally negligent for failing to remove dead or dying trees, the Sonoma D.A. wrote. That was hard to prove because fires decimated any possible physical evidence, according to the statement.
The city and county of Napa have both sued PG&E for damages resulting from the fires. Those cases are on hold, since the utility filed for bankruptcy.
