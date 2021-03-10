Napa County decides timing wrong to explore commercial cannabis cultivation

Napa County is in no hurry to debate whether and under what conditions cannabis might someday be grown commercially in wine country.
County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht brought up the issue last week to the Board of Supervisors. He expressed concern that, if the county doesn’t act, supporters might pass a ballot measure.
“I believe ordinances are a better way of governing than initiatives and that’s why I got into this at all,” he said.
The county last year delayed exploring a possible commercial cannabis cultivation law because of the pandemic. Most supervisors on March 2 showed no interest in resuming the effort in the near future.
Supervisor Ryan Gregory said he had been interested in the county tackling the issue on its own terms, as opposed to seeing an initiative. But, given county priorities, he didn’t want to move forward at this time.
There are enough cannabis supplies without cultivation in Napa County, Gregory said.
“Let me be clear, when I close my eyes and picture Napa, my vision doesn’t include cannabis,” Gregory said. “I don’t need to see it grown here. I don’t necessarily want to see it grown here.”
Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza talked about Napa County’s world-class wine world. He didn’t want to add commercial cannabis cultivation into the mix in the immediate future.
“We have an equation that works for Napa County,” he said. “For us to take a risk, it needs to be done in a calculated manner, a thoughtful manner. At this point, I don’t see cannabis being that.”
He wanted the county to instead focus on such issues as people who lost homes to wildfires.
A previously proposed ballot measure would have allowed one-acre commercial cannabis grows on properties of at least 10 acres. It would have prohibited grows on the Napa Valley floor, the Carneros region and areas visible from Highway 29 and Silverado Trail.
Proponents last spring suspended efforts to qualify the measure for the November 2020 ballot because of the pandemic.
Tracey Mason is CEO of a company that makes cannabis-infused wine using Napa County grapes. She said cannabis tourism would attract millennials and others to visit the valley, bringing additional revenues to address fires and COVID-19.
“Cannabis grown in Napa will be known worldwide as the best cannabis grown in the world, just like Cabernet grown here in Napa Valley is known as the best in the world,” she told supervisors during public comments.
Vintner Michael Honig echoed Wagenknecht’s opinion that it would be best for the county to explore crafting a law to its liking.
“If this goes to the ballot, all bets are off,” he said, raising the specter of multinational corporations coming in to finance a measure many in the community might dislike.
But others said cannabis hoop houses and odors from grows wouldn’t mix with wine country. In addition, Napa Valley Vintners, Napa County Farm Bureau, Napa Valley Grapegrowers and Visit Napa Valley opposed exploring a cannabis cultivation law at this time.
The Farm Bureau disputed the idea that a compromise county cannabis cultivation law would fend off a ballot initiative. The group noted that county law changes to further protect trees didn’t prevent watershed protection advocates from pursuing another measure.
“The Board of Supervisors has no evidence of an overwhelming support for commercial cannabis cultivation whatsoever,” wrote Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Klobas and President Johnnie White.
Debra Dommen of Treasury Wine Estates, which owns six Napa County wineries, said the company grows grapes in other areas that allow commercial cannabis cultivation. It has not been a good experience, she added.
Nor did she see the county as having to fear a ballot initiative.
“I think it would be a community against a small handful of people who want to profit off the Napa name and commercial cannabis cultivation here,” Dommen said.
Winegrowers of Napa County urged the county to explore a commercial cannabis law so the issue could be publicly vetted, though it didn't endorse commercial cannabis cultivation.
County supervisors in recent months have talked about focusing on such issues as the pandemic, wildfire recovery and wildfire prevention. Most didn't want to add commercial cannabis cultivation to the list.
“I appreciate all those who worked with me on it to try to come up with an answer,” Wagenknecht said. “I know you were doing it for a good reason, that you wanted to try to come up with an ordinance with us. But it’s just not going to work right now and I can understand that.”
Napa County could see a commercial cannabis grow soon, but indoors and in a city, not in rural areas governed by the county Board of Supervisors. American Canyon recently approved letting Napa Valley Fumé use a warehouse in the Green Island industrial area for a cannabis business.
