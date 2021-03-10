Napa County decides timing wrong to explore commercial cannabis cultivation

Napa County is in no hurry to debate whether and under what conditions cannabis might someday be grown commercially in wine country.

County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht brought up the issue last week to the Board of Supervisors. He expressed concern that, if the county doesn’t act, supporters might pass a ballot measure.

“I believe ordinances are a better way of governing than initiatives and that’s why I got into this at all,” he said.

The county last year delayed exploring a possible commercial cannabis cultivation law because of the pandemic. Most supervisors on March 2 showed no interest in resuming the effort in the near future.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory said he had been interested in the county tackling the issue on its own terms, as opposed to seeing an initiative. But, given county priorities, he didn’t want to move forward at this time.

There are enough cannabis supplies without cultivation in Napa County, Gregory said.

“Let me be clear, when I close my eyes and picture Napa, my vision doesn’t include cannabis,” Gregory said. “I don’t need to see it grown here. I don’t necessarily want to see it grown here.”