Napa County faces a burning question as it crafts a 2023-24 budget — how much can it spend on fuel reduction work to try to keep potential wildfires in check?

The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation recently told the county Board of Supervisors that $10.9 million in work is planned. The nonprofit foundation has spearheaded the drive to create fuel breaks and thin vegetation along key evacuation routes.

“That’s what we need,” Christopher Thompson of Napa Firewise told the Napa Valley Register two weeks ago. “That’s not what we’re going to get.”

Napa County’s newly released draft budget proposes contributing $3 million — not only less than $10.9 million, but a couple million less than the county contributed in each of the past two fiscal years.

“We have high hopes that the county will see a way forward to fund more than what’s being proposed, rather than see some of the progress we have made over the last three years start to unravel,” Thompson said on Tuesday.

Firewise understands there is general belt-tightening in the state and beyond. But fire fuel mitigation is not a once-and-you're-done proposition. It requires attention each year, Thompson said.

Since 2021, Napa Firewise has helped complete 58 projects in a county-approved, multi-year fire prevention plan, such as creating fuel breaks near Silverado, Soda Canyon, Circle Oaks and Angwin and trimming vegetation along evacuation routes.

Actually, the draft county budget proposes to spend $5.5 million in general fund money for fire prevention, which is in line with recent years. But $2.5 million would go to activities other than the Firewise program, such as hiring a county fire administrator and beefing up the county Fire Marshal’s Office.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Martin said a fire administrator would manage and seek grants for fuel mitigation and help with grant reporting requirements. The administrator would supervise county employees in the Fire Marshal's Office.

"It's a way to expand the fire prevention activities that we're doing throughout the county," he said.

The Fire Marshal’s Office would add employees. It does such work as review building plans and conduct defensible space inspections.

"Fire mitigation and fuels reduction is and remains a county priority," Board of Supervisors Chairperson Belia Ramos said. "We have provided money to Firewise which has not yet been expended. Additionally, the county has made state and federal budget requests."

The county is providing support to Firewise on preparing environmental documents for upcoming fuel reduction projects. The fire administrator and expanded fire marshal staff will provide additional support, Ramos said.

The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold budget hearings on June 12 and 13. Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said he wants to discuss how much money the Firewise work will receive for the coming fiscal year.

“We know the prevention work we’re doing is working,” Pedroza said on Wednesday. “It’s no longer hypothetical.”

Fire officials have said a shaded fuel break near Soda Canyon helped firefighters control last year’s Old Fire in the hills northeast of the city of Napa.

Thompson made the Firewise pitch at the May 16 Board of Supervisors meeting. He said Firewise since 2020 has received $15 million from Napa County, $20 million from California grants, and $3 million in donations from such sources as Napa Valley Vintners and Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

Napa County is presently seeking several fire prevention grants, including a $50 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant. But Thompson told supervisors not to count on grant funding.

“Grant funding is not a silver bullet,” he said. “We get turned down. The win ratio is unpredictable.”

On Tuesday, Thompson said it’s almost impossible to find grant money to maintain fuel reduction projects. Rather, the grants are available to create new projects.

Napa Firewise helped craft the Countywide Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which calls for specific fuel reduction projects year by year. The Board of Supervisors approved the plan in 2021.

The plan for the upcoming year calls for $7.4 million in new projects. They include vegetation management near American Canyon, along Partrick Road near the city of Napa, and at Atlas Peak, Glass Mountain and Diamond Mountain.

Also, the plan calls for $3.5 million to maintain fuel reduction work already done. That includes the fuel breaks at Silverado, Circle Oaks and Berryessa Highlands.

Ramos said the proposed 2023-24 Napa County budget is balanced.

"Certainly the board can make changes to the recommended budget," she said. "However, any new expenditures will have to be offset by either savings or reserve funds."

Napa County’s proposed 2023-24 budget totals $668 million. Much of the money in the budget must go toward certain things, such as health and human services programs. Supervisors have the most control over the $271 million in recommended general fund spending.

The recommended budget is for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.

The county’s general fund remains structurally sound, Interim County Executive Officer David Morrison wrote in the budget.

“Although it is important to keep a close watch on the state and local economy, our caution should not prevent us from taking actions that can provide long-lasting benefits for the public for years to come,” Morrison wrote.

Fire suppression and prevention services are listed under his "significant budget issues" category. Napa County, which contracts with Cal Fire to run its fire department, is working on an extension of that agreement while also reviewing how to best structure fire services.

"The results of this comprehensive review of fire services may have important impacts on future budgets," he wrote.

On the cover of the budget is Skyline Wilderness Park. The county last year set aside $7 million toward purchasing the 850 acres from the state, which could happen this coming fiscal year.

If Lake Marie is part of the Skyline purchase, the county will have costs for monitoring and maintaining water releases for fish in Camille Creek, as well as maintaining the earthen dam, the budget said. Lake Marie is reached by using Skyline trails.

Among the possible county undertakings mentioned in the budget are starting a county general plan update, completing four groundwater plans, developing a county master facilities plan, creating a regional climate action plan, and preparing a drought and water shortage plan.

