Napa County declares readiness for more business reopenings

For example, the state has a 12-page guidance document for restaurants. Among other things, the document states that restaurants should continue encouraging take-out when possible.

Customers eating indoors might stay in their cars or outdoors while waiting to be seated and, when possible, be notified their table is ready by cellphone. There are a host of indoor social distancing steps.

The Napa Chamber of Commerce has provided guidelines for reopening local retail stores. Included are having by-appointment shopping when possible, limiting the number of customers in stores based on square footage and disinfecting counters, credit card machines, dressing rooms and other areas after use.

The Chamber of Commerce has also provided its own guidance for restaurants and the professional service sector.

Napa County has posted 45 guidance documents for various industries, businesses and sectors on its website, some written by the state and some locally generated. Go to https://bit.ly/3by3CSs to view them.

Several speakers during public comments urged the county to proceed cautiously when reopening the economy and to do it right. Most submitted comments by email and by phone.