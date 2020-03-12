Napa County delays cannabis informational forum due to coronavirus outbreak

Napa County is postponing public workshops planned for March 25 and 26 to discuss issues surrounding the legalization of commercial cannabis activity. The delay results from the local health emergency the county declared Thursday in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the county said in a news release.

Under the emergency declaration by Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio, residents are advised to avoid any gatherings of 250 or more people, as well as smaller gathering where participants cannot be at least 6 feet away from other people.

In addition, some speakers scheduled to take part in the cannabis workshops in Napa and in St. Helena were unable to go to Napa because of travel restrictions imposed by their organizations over coronavirus fears, Napa County said.

The forums will be rescheduled at a later date after the local emergency is lifted, according to the county.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune @napanews.com

