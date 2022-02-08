Napa County delays Walt Ranch hearing amid conflict-of-interest allegations

The Napa County Board of Supervisors delayed what looked to be a key but routine vote on the controversial Walt Ranch vineyards after opponents alleged Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has a conflict of interest.
Opponents came to Tuesday's hearing with papers showing Pedroza's family in May 2021 bought land along Atlas Peak Road adjacent to Walt Ranch. That, they said, means Pedroza might benefit financially from the Walt Ranch project.
If Pedroza could benefit financially from his Walt Ranch votes, he would under state law have a conflict of interest and couldn't vote on Walt Ranch matters.
Pedroza recused himself from Tuesday's Walt Ranch hearing and said he has forwarded the matter to the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) for guidance. He left the Board chamber for the length of the hearing.
"This recuse was out of abundance of caution regarding property my father-in-law owns and I’m hopeful to have the guidance soon," he said.
The Board of Supervisors on Dec. 14 by a 3-2 vote tentatively approved revised greenhouse gas emission mitigation steps for the Walt Ranch project. The Board on Tuesday was scheduled to take a final vote, which is usually a forgone conclusion.
Pedroza was among the three supervisors voting in favor of the Walt Ranch proposed mitigations on Dec. 14. Without his vote on Tuesday, the matter might have deadlocked at 2-2.
Rather than take a vote, the Board of Supervisors continued to matter until March 1. Interim County Counsel Thomas Zeleny said if it's found Pedroza does have a conflict of interest, he suspects the county will have to redo the Dec. 14 hearing.
"I hope people don't prejudge this one way or the other," he said.
Papers given to the Napa Valley Register by resident Beth Nelsen show Vinedos AP, LLC bought six parcels totaling more than 400 acres from the Circle R Ranch for $2 million. A paper filed with the Secretary of State shows Esteban Llamas is the manager for Vinedos AP, LLC. Llamas is Pedroza's father-in-law.
A grant deed for the deal has a mailing address for Vinedos AP that is Pedroza's home address in Silverado.
Pedroza said after the meeting that 220 acres of the property are under a conservation easement with the Land Trust of Napa County and cannot be developed. About 180 acres could be developed.
Resident Amber Manfree told supervisors the property came with an erosion control plan for potential vineyards. Also, she said, the property could be used to create a western entrance from Atlas Peak Road to Walt Ranch.
Resident Elaine de Man asked that the Board of Supervisors censure Pedroza for his actions involving the potential conflict of interest. Resident Mike Hackett asked the county to notify not only the FPPC, but also the state attorney general and other state, federal and county organizations with jurisdiction.
Resident Patricia Damery said if the county lets money influence development decisions, the result is an oligarchy. She thanked the country for examining the matter, adding that is what a democracy is.
Resident Kellie Anderson said land next to Walt Ranch will benefit from the global attention the Halls will bring to Walt Ranch. It appears financial gain is possible, she added.
Opponents had previously said Pedroza should recuse himself from Walt Ranch decisions because he had taken campaign donations from Craig Hall of St. Helena-based HALL Wines. The Halls have long pursued the Walt Ranch vineyard project.
In addition, Pedroza has taken campaign contributions from Peter Read of Circle R Ranch. Circle R Ranch sold the 400-plus acres to Pedroza's family and Vinedos AP.
But Zeleny said that under the state Political Reform Act, campaign contributions are not considered income and do not amount to a conflict of interest. Instead, the Act required contributions to be reported.
All of this is only the latest chapter in the long-running Walt Ranch saga.
Craig and Kathryn Hall bought the 2,300-acre Walt Ranch property in 2005 so part of the site could become vineyards. The property is located near Highway 121 in the mountains between the city of Napa and Lake Berryessa, next to the rural community of Circle Oaks.
The applicant for the Walt Ranch project is Hall Brambletree Associates.
By 2008, studies to obtain a Napa County erosion control plan for project were underway. The draft and final environmental impact reports eventually totaled more than 1,600 pages.
The Walt Ranch project drew opposition from people concerned about vineyard projects in the mountainous watersheds, groundwater and the loss of oak woodlands. Opponents crowded into the Board of Supervisors chamber during hearings with signs opposing the project.
The Board of Supervisors in 2016 unanimously approved the erosion control plan. It ruled the Halls could grade 316 acres for 209 acres of vineyards.
Opponents sued. The courts upheld the county on all issues but one —greenhouse gas emissions mitigations for 14,000 carbon-sequestering trees to be lost. The matter returned to Hall Brambletree Associates for more work.
County Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison last year approved revised greenhouse gas emission mitigations. Walt Ranch was to preserve 124 acres of woodlands and plant 16,790 trees — later increased to 17,852 trees.
The Center for Biological Diversity appealed his decision to the Board of Supervisors, leading to the Dec. 14 tentative vote. Pedroza and Supervisors Ryan Gregory and Belia Ramos voted in favor of the mitigations and Supervisors Diane Dillon and Brad Wagenknecht voted against them.
Attorney Ross Middlemiss of the Center for Biological Diversity on Monday called the plan to mitigate for some of the 14,000 trees by planting 17,000 new ones “highly speculative.”
In contrast, attorney Whitman Manley on behalf of the Halls in December said the project is providing “overwhelming mitigation.”
