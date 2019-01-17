The Napa County Planning Commission began 2019 by delaying further discussion of the controversial, proposed Anthem winery expansion and by approving the non-controversial Innova industrial building.
Planning Commissioners had been scheduled discuss the Anthem winery request on Wednesday, their first meeting of the year. They previously tackled the matter on Oct. 3, when they asked for more information after hearing from neighbors worried about such issues as groundwater.
Anthem winery wants to produce more wine, entertain more visitors and swap a 3454 Redwood Road entrance for a new entrance off Dry Creek Road a mile north of Alston Park. The project includes building a 10,000-square-foot winery building with a tasting room and 29,000 square feet of caves.
The latest commission move continuing the item to a date uncertain came as no surprise. A county report released last week said the Arbuckles are modifying their proposal and asked for the delay.
Anthem submitted an updated proposal to the county last Friday, consultant Rob Anglin said on behalf of the winery before the meeting. The new proposal among other things calls for less visitors and eliminates an annual 300-person marketing event, he said.
"We continue to outreach to the neighbors and try to talk to them about the project and what their concerns (are) and how we might alleviate those concerns," Anglin told commissioners.
County officials said Anthem could return to the commission in 60 to 90 days.
In contrast, the proposed Innova building in Napa Valley Business Park between the cities of Napa and American Canyon quickly won unanimous Planning Commission approval. The business park is also called the airport industrial area.
This project is to be a 68,677-square-foot building, most of it warehouse space and the rest offices, on 4.4 acres along Gateway Road East. The building would be built on speculation, with tenants to be found later.
"What we're seeing is there is no move-up space," applicant Andrew Kilpatrick said. "If you're in a 5,000-square-foot space and you're a service company, you don't have anywhere else (locally) to go."
The area has a lot of big box development for distribution, he said. But a service company that wants to stay here and is looking for 15,000 square feet of space might end up going to Fairfield.
"It's really designed to meet an unmet need in the county right now," Kilpatrick said.
Nearby Highway 29 has some of the worst congestion in the county. A county environmental report said the Innova project would generate 242 trips to 479 trips daily, depending on the tenants. It deemed this a “less than significant” impact.
If construction begins during the nesting season, a qualified biologist must make certain no Swainson’s hawks, tri-colored blackbirds and certain other birds would be disturbed, the county report said. For example, a no-disturbance buffer zone could be established around the nests of some species.