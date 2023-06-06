Napa County's messy divorce with former County Executive Officer Minh Tran has taken another turn after the county announced it will deny Tran severance pay that could have topped $467,000.

The Board of Supervisors went into closed session Tuesday to discuss the matter. Upon emerging, County Counsel Sheryl Bratton read a statement outlining the county's revised position.

Napa County, upon dismissing Tran in July 2022, had said he was eligible for severance pay. Tran didn't claim the payment as the two parties wrangled over various issues, though until Tuesday he remained eligible to do so.

Shortly after his dismissal, Tran shortly was appointed county counsel of Riverside County. Napa County is now contending Tran had already accepted the Riverside job at the time of dismissal, unbeknownst to Napa County.

That meant he was no longer "willing and able" to perform the duties of Napa County CEO, as specified by his contract as a condition for severance pay, a county statement said.

As a result, Napa County is no longer offering Tran severance pay equaling 18 months of his $25,946-a-month base salary.

"The board expressed its disappointment that Tran failed to disclose his acceptance of a job in another county," the statement said. "Open and transparent communication is crucial in any professional setting, especially when it pertains to important decisions such as employment status."

Whether that is the end of the divorce saga between Napa County and Tran remains to be seen. Tran, who served as Napa County CEO for about five years, couldn't be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Tran's dismissal has become a tangled tale. Using documents obtained from Napa and Riverside counties under public record requests, the Napa Valley Register has attempted to piece at least some of the story together.

The Tran-Ramos dispute

A key moment that would later loom large in the Tran saga came in early 2021.

Supervisor Belia Ramos received a COVID-19 vaccine at a county clinic before her age bracket was eligible. Ramos, who was then 42, said she was given an “end of the day” shot that would otherwise have been thrown out. A Bay Area television news program reported the incident, fueling controversy at a time when vaccine demand was high and supplies were short.

Ramos said Tran withheld an in-house report he had done that concluded she had “simply been in the right place at the right time.” Tran said that report had been preliminary and new facts had arisen.

“Supervisor Belia Ramos wanted me to defend her when she was accused of jumping the vaccine line,” Tran later wrote. “I refused.”

Ramos reported Tran to the State Bar of California for withholding the information, but to date, the state has not announced any action taken. Tran, in a May 3, 2021 memorandum to the Board of Supervisors, said Ramos’ action caused “permanent and irreparable harm to my reputation and career.”

In October 2021, while still CEO, Tran filed a claim against the county over the Ramos incident and offered to settle for $1, though the claim didn’t list his conditions. The Board of Supervisors held several “anticipated litigation” closed sessions on the matter.

Tran filed a second claim against Napa County on Jan. 27 of this year, devoting almost a full page to this and other disputes with Ramos and how they affected his relationships with the other supervisors. He accused the county of a "hostile work environment, retaliation and conspiracy to commit wrongful termination."

Riverside County enters the picture

The tale grew even more tangled just before Tran’s dismissal on July 28, 2022. Records obtained from Riverside County show that on June 10 of that year, the county offered Tran the job of county counsel.

In a July 5 email to Riverside County, Tran asked that Riverside County allow Napa County to announce his departure as CEO first.

“I am excited and looking forward to beginning my tenure at Riverside County on August 11,” Tran said in another email to Riverside County officials, this one dated July 15, 2022. " I believe everything is now fully set and ready. We will work with Brooke Federico, (Riverside) County PIO, to coordinate public announcement next week."

But a July 21 email from Riverside County CEO Jeffrey Van Wagenen said Napa County wasn’t ready to announce Tran's departure yet. He asked that the item appointing Tran as county counsel be pulled from the July 26 Riverside County Board of Supervisors agenda, to appear at a later date.

Why there was trouble having Napa County and Riverside counties coordinate an announcement about Tran's departure isn’t clear from the emails.

The decision to pull the item from the Riverside supervisors' agenda apparently came after the agenda item had already been posted on the Riverside County website on July 21. The item disappeared after a few hours.

But a Riverside Press-Enterprise reporter had seen the item and alerted the Napa Valley Register. When the Register contacted Napa County Supervisors Diane Dillon and Ryan Gregory for their reaction, they expressed surprise.

Tran on July 27 held a private staff meeting that was apparently secretly and illegally recorded, and a transcript reached the public by the next day. In it, he supposedly told staff that he wanted to remain as Napa County CEO.

On July 28, the Board of Supervisors, after a closed session, announced it was dismissing Tran because he was in active talks with another employer. It wanted someone “laser focused” on Napa County business, a board statement said.

One big question: Why was Tran eligible for a $472,000 in severance pay if he was taking a job elsewhere?

“My answer to that is he did not disclose his intent to take that position,” Supervisor Gregory told the Register at the time. “In fact, he said the opposite, which was he preferred to stay. We were interested in a transition immediately and he left us no choice.”

On Aug. 30, 2022, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors named Tran as county counsel.

Tran filed another claim against Napa County late this January that said that his search for another job was known to at least some Napa County supervisors. He said supervisors — he didn’t name which — served as his references when he started his job search in early 2022.

Among the reasons he gave for his job search was the impending retirement of two supervisors, his issues with Ramos, and the probability of a supervisor candidate being elected whom he viewed as being unfavorable toward him.

Secret recording

Another issue Tran mentioned in his Jan. 27 claim was that secret recording made of Tran’s staff meeting the previous July.

“Basing on the timing of when the recording started, the time arrival of a certain individual to the meeting, the subsequent actions taken to erase or delete records notwithstanding the requested litigation holds, the relationships connections, etc., we should be able to identify and punish the culprit,” Tran wrote.

He accused the Napa County Board of Supervisors of whitewashing the investigation.

“There seems to be a conspiracy not only to fire me, but also to violate my civil rights,” he wrote in his Jan. 27 claim.

Napa County paid $5,600 to Kramer Workplace Investigations to investigate the secret recording incident. The Register obtained a redacted copy of the Oct. 12, 2022 report summary through a public records request.

According to witnesses, Tran said at the staff meeting he wasn't going to accept the Riverside position because it was a demotion and he would be paid less than in Napa County, the Kramer report said.

None of the nine staff members at the meeting admitted to making the recording. A couple opined that Tran recorded the meeting himself to make it publicly known he wanted to stay in Napa County, perhaps so he could collect severance pay if terminated. A couple said an employee who had a contentious relationship with Tran could have made the recording, the Kramer report said.

No credible evidence was presented identifying who recorded the meeting or why, according to the Kramer report.

Tran in his Jan. 27 claim wrote that no one bothered to “do any serious investigation of this illegality — which is more than just invasion of privacy, it is a violation of civil rights.” No one interviewed him, he said.

Now comes Napa County supervisors' revised decision on severance pay.

"The board has directed its outside counsel to formally notify of the decision today, bringing the county's consideration of this matter to a conclusion," the board statement said.

