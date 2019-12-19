Napa County is one of four counties that have settled a civil consumer protection action against Fashion Nova, a retailer in the "fast fashion" industry.
The civil action alleges that Fashion Nova violated consumers’ rights by repeatedly failing to fulfill and ship internet orders within the legally mandated timeframe, District Attorney Allison Haley announced.
The complaint alleges that Fashion Nova repeatedly violated a California law that requires it to ship items to California consumers within 30 days of their orders, and failed to provide adequate delay notices. The complaint alleges that Fashion Nova committed other violations of the law, such as failing to adequately disclose its return policy on the website, Haley said.
The judgment includes an injunction to prevent further violations of law and requires Fashion Nova to pay approximately $250,000 in direct restitution to consumers. Without admitting liability, Fashion Nova was further ordered to pay $1.5 million in costs, penalties, and other remedial payments, the DA's office said in a news release.
Napa County's share of the settlement will be $250,000 in penalties and $62,500 in costs, Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero said.
“Online shoppers should feel confident that the retailers with whom they do business will deliver what they promise when they promise, within the bounds of California law,” Napa County Deputy District Attorney Katy Yount said. “This consumer protection action not only ensures that, but also protects retailers who expend time and money to play by the rules.”
Also participating in the civil complaint were the district attorneys of Alameda, Los Angeles, and Sonoma Counties.
