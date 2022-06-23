Napa County District Attorney files misdemeanor DUI charges against Paul Pelosi

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that it had filed misdemeanor drunken driving charges against Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The charges are connected to an arrest of Pelosi on the night of May 28 after a two-car crash on Highway 29 in Oakville.

The two charges include: driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher and causing injury, according to a Napa DA press release.

The California Highway Patrol reported at the time that Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche east on Walnut lane across Highway 29 when his vehicle collided with a 2014 Jeep on Oakville Cross Road at 10:17 p.m. A blood sample taken from Pelosi at 12:32 a.m. found that Pelosi’s blood sample had a .082% blood alcohol content according to a California Department of Justice test, the DA's press release says.

The press release notes that the DUI charges can be filed as a misdemeanor or felony under California law, but that the office has decided to file the lesser charges based on the “extent of the injuries suffered by the victim.”

“This decision is consistent with how our office handles these cases with similar injuries,” the press release says.

The punishment for those misdemeanor charges, the press release says, includes fines and fees, up to five years of probation, a minimum of five days in jail, installation of an ignition interlock device and completion of a court ordered drunken driver class, among others.

After the arrest, the prosecutor's office said it was flooded with angry calls after right-wing media figures spread false rumors that the DUI charges against Pelosi had been dropped. Those who fanned the flames of the false information on Twitter included Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump Jr.

Henry Wofford, public information officer for the Napa County Sheriff’s office — which is working with the district attorney on the case — said at the time that the office is used to dealing with inaccurate information and is happy to educate the public, but the volume of calls this week has been significantly higher than usual.

“There’s been bad information pushed out and sometimes the rumors can, they travel quickly on social media,” he said. “If something doesn’t sound right we encourage them to check out our social media web pages or give us a call to check whether it’s accurate or not.”

Pelosi’s next court date is scheduled for Aug. 3 in Napa County Superior Court