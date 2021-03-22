 Skip to main content
Napa County District Attorney Haley will run for re-election in 2022

Allison Haley March 2021 re-election photo
Allison Haley announced that she will seek a second full term as Napa County District Attorney in the June 2022 election.

“It has been my privilege to lead the Napa County District Attorney’s Office through the tremendous challenges brought to us by a global pandemic: ensuring the fair treatment of criminal defendants, working collaboratively with criminal justice partners to ensure the health and safety of staff, survivors, witnesses, jurors and defendants and seeking ways to increase access to services offered by our office," Haley said in a news release.

In her first term, Haley said her office opened a conviction integrity unit, a unit devoted to the unique needs of defendants suffering from mental illness, and the State’s first electronic expungement clinic.

"We have facilitated survivors of crime to participate safely in court proceedings through the use of technology. We have created a pre-filing diversion program to create alternatives to the criminal justice system and expanded our victim services to the LGBTQ and Latinx communities," Haley said.

Haley has served in the District Attorney’s Office since 2005. She was appointed district attorney by the Napa County Board of Supervisors and was sworn in on Dec. 20, 2016 to fill the remaining two years of her predecessor’s term. Haley was elected to her first full term in 2018.

Prior to her appointment as district attorney, Haley served as a deputy district attorney for Napa County, including two years as chief deputy, responsible for day-to-day operations of the District Attorney’s Office. Haley attended UC Davis School of Law.

Haley is the co-chair of both the Ethics Committee and the Legislative Committee for the California District Attorneys’ Association and is the board chair of the Napa Special Investigations Bureau. She is also the president of a local non-profit If Given A Chance providing financial assistance and mentoring to resilient and promising Napa County youth.

Congressman Mike Thompson issued an early endorsement in the race, citing Haley’s experience, work ethic, and strong record of achieving results for Napa County residents:

“I am delighted that Allison Haley will be running for reelection. She’s a principled, confident and humble leader. I’m proud to endorse her candidacy because I know that she’ll continue to work hard to protect Napa County residents and work collaboratively with criminal justice partners to ensure that our local justice system is equitable and compassionate for all.”

More information about Haley's campaign can be found at HaleyForNapa.com

