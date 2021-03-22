Napa County District Attorney Haley will run for re-election in 2022

Allison Haley announced that she will seek a second full term as Napa County District Attorney in the June 2022 election.

“It has been my privilege to lead the Napa County District Attorney’s Office through the tremendous challenges brought to us by a global pandemic: ensuring the fair treatment of criminal defendants, working collaboratively with criminal justice partners to ensure the health and safety of staff, survivors, witnesses, jurors and defendants and seeking ways to increase access to services offered by our office," Haley said in a news release.

In her first term, Haley said her office opened a conviction integrity unit, a unit devoted to the unique needs of defendants suffering from mental illness, and the State’s first electronic expungement clinic.

"We have facilitated survivors of crime to participate safely in court proceedings through the use of technology. We have created a pre-filing diversion program to create alternatives to the criminal justice system and expanded our victim services to the LGBTQ and Latinx communities," Haley said.