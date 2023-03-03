REGISTER STAFF
To better communicate with the Spanish-speaking population, the Napa County District Attorney’s office has become one of the first counties in the state to have a Spanish-language website.
U.S. Census data shows 31% of the county’s population speak Spanish at home. According to a press release, the new site will help the department reach people whose native language is Spanish.
“The District Attorney’s Office can be an uncomfortable space for many community members. Meeting survivors and community members in places that are safe to them increases access to our services, reduces the ancillary trauma of the criminal justice experience and promotes appreciation for the unique concerns of those we serve,” District Attorney Allison Haley said in the release.
