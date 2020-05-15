Napa County district attorney warns homeowners against coronavirus-related fraud

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County is cautioning local homeowners to steer clear of criminals taking advantage of financial stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic to sell illegal loan modification and foreclosure prevention services.

The office of District Attorney Allison Haley called on residents to verify that any business asking for personal financial information is legitimate, qualified and licensed by the state of California.

“As homeowners seek relief due to financial impacts of COVID-19, loan modification and forbearance are ways to potentially save your house,” the department said in its news release. “However, loan modification and foreclosure rescue scams are currently circulating around the country.”

In a loan modification or forbearance program, the homeowner works with a lender or loan servicer to modify an existing home loan – through a lower interest rate, a longer period to pay back the loan, reduced or delayed payments, or other changes.

However, scammers often falsely promise the ability to guarantee a loan modification or halt a foreclosure, and require payment in advance before failing to deliver the promised services. Legitimate loan modifications are not always possible for all homeowners.