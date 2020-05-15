Napa County district attorney warns homeowners against coronavirus-related fraud

Napa County is cautioning local homeowners to steer clear of criminals taking advantage of financial stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic to sell illegal loan modification and foreclosure prevention services.
The office of District Attorney Allison Haley called on residents to verify that any business asking for personal financial information is legitimate, qualified and licensed by the state of California.
“As homeowners seek relief due to financial impacts of COVID-19, loan modification and forbearance are ways to potentially save your house,” the department said in its news release. “However, loan modification and foreclosure rescue scams are currently circulating around the country.”
In a loan modification or forbearance program, the homeowner works with a lender or loan servicer to modify an existing home loan – through a lower interest rate, a longer period to pay back the loan, reduced or delayed payments, or other changes.
However, scammers often falsely promise the ability to guarantee a loan modification or halt a foreclosure, and require payment in advance before failing to deliver the promised services. Legitimate loan modifications are not always possible for all homeowners.
Residents looking to change home-loan terms can consult lenders without charge, find a free counselor through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development at hud.gov, or work with a licensed representative. Such agents include California-licensed real estate agents (dre.ca.gov) and state-licensed attorneys (calbar.gov). Homeowners also can check a company's license records as well as its Better Business Bureau (bbb.org) file for any complaints.
It is illegal for anyone to charge an advance or retainer fee for loan modification or forbearance.
Anyone who has been victimized by a loan modification scam or rescue or has information about such a scheme is asked to file a complaint with the Napa County District Attorney's Office at countyofnapa.org/da/consumerdivision, or by calling 707-253-4059.
For more information, read the document “Real Estate Fraud Warnings 2020,” which is available on the District Attorney's Office website at countyofnapa.org/1335/Media-Center
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/
Coronavirus roundup from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan
This webpage contains our recent Napa County coronavirus coverage as featured in the Napa Valley Register, American Canyon Eagle, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan. This page will be updated daily.
Submit news tips here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/news-tips/news_tips/
The county is telling the state it's ready to reopen more businesses with COVID-19-related safeguards.
The Queen prepared for the worst. So far, it hasn't happened.
The city is using budget reductions and reserves to balance a budget hit hard by the COVID-19 shutdown.
Gov. Newsom's expansion of workers' compensation benefits may protect workers, but hurt businesses.
Napa County will forgo operating the fairgrounds, though it will give Calistoga a chance to do so.
St. Helena's parks could reopen as early as this week, but playgrounds and picnic areas will remain off-limits.
Shops are reopening with curbside service, but will it be enough for retailers to survive?
Napa Sew & Vac has seen a surge in shoppers in recent weeks, said owner Russell Moore.
Napa high schools prepare to honor Class of 2020 amid stay-home order, with 2021 festivities possible
Private diploma ceremonies and speeches on video are in store for Napa's high school graduates — and possibly a full-dress ceremony next year.
Napa teachers and students are off campus, but some workers remain on site during the pandemic.
A second robot is now killing coronavirus, and other pathogens, at Napa's Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series profiling ordinary people doing extraordinary things in this time of crisis. The series is…
Napa County has 78 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the first ones on March 22.
Napa's Ace hardware stores have seen a surge in shoppers in recent weeks, said owner Dick Clark.
Restarting St. Helena's economic engine won't be easy, but there is some cause for optimism.
More county residents are being tested than ever before.
A downtown art gallery and a north Napa restaurant opened in violation of the county's shelter-in-home order.
Napa County reported two new confirmed COVID-19 case on Saturday, bringing the total to 70 cases.
How a hospice nurse with children at home copes with COVID-19.
Industry leaders have come together to drive Napa's economic recovery
A youth in the city of Napa was the county's latest case.
The St. Helena Council is hoping for more public participation as it adapts to Zoom teleconferencing.
Rep. Thompson wants to here your opinions on impacts of the pandemic and the government's response.
Three Napans will begin testing a potential vaccine for COVID-19.
Grieving - often an inherently social process - has been fundamentally changed by shelter-in-home orders.
Community Resources for Children begins an emergency child care program to support essential workers.
A pop-up COVID-19 testing site is open in Napa for two days this week. The cost is free.
The latest confirmed COVID-19 case is a Napa resident, bringing the city's total to 67 cases.
Linda and Quent Cordair of Quent Cordair Fine Art say they will reopen their gallery on Monday.
Napa County has been averaging nearly 2 COVID-19 cases a day since March 22.
The city of Napa hope to help some renters facing COVID-19-related income losses.
Swabbing the nose for the coronavirus was plenty uncomfortable, but the result was gratifying.
The Napa Valley winery is returning its Paycheck Protection Program loan, saying other businesses need it more.
Nob Hill Foods employee says life on the job during the pandemic is harder than ever
The county is trying to trace the close contracts of people infected with COVID-19.
One new COVID-19 case was reported Friday, with one person hospitalized.
Higher volume testing will enable county to assess virus spread.
Aldea has launched two new telehealth bilingual services during the COVID-19 outbreak.
During the pandemic, most of OLE Health's patients are receiving care via telephone and video calls.
The county is strongly urging everyone to wear face coverings when in public.
Local airport use has plummeted during the pandemic, but the feds are offering financial help.
Even wine production has been altered by pandemic-prompted tasting room closures and shifts in sales.
How is Annie the Baker sustaining her business during the COVID-19 pandemic? One cookie at a time.
Napa County's first COVID-19 cases of individuals under 18 years old were reported Tuesday.
Calistoga students, faculty adjust to remote learning, lack of school activities.
A grant helps defray the high cost of feeding Napa students.
Three Twins had a stall at Napa's Oxbow Public Market.
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce and the City of St. Helena are holding a free webinar on resources available to small businesses at 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.
This year's Napa Valley Film Festival has been postponed to 2021.
Napa County's total of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 48 on Monday, an increase of one.
Napa healthcare systems try to meet medical worker needs.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.