Napa County District Attorney warns of FEMA scams in wake of fires

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley warned Napa County residents of a scam involving fraudulently filed applications for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the wake of the Hennessey and Glass Fires.

The District Attorney’s Office received several reports from residents whose personal identifying information, including their Social Security numbers, was used to file fraudulent FEMA applications.

If you are contacted regarding a FEMA application that you did not submit, or if you attempt to file an application for assistance, but find that someone has already filed an application in your name, please immediately call the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.

Please note that due to COVID-19, FEMA is not sending inspectors for in-person home inspections. Home inspections will be conducted by telephone. FEMA inspectors will never ask for your nine-digit application registration number, they already have it in their records. FEMA inspectors never require banking or other personal information such as a Social Security number. Do not trust someone who asks for money. Federal and local disaster workers do not solicit or accept money.

FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration staff never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections, or help in filling out applications.