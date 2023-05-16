Following a police warning about a recent string of thefts of rent checks from Napa apartment complexes around the city, The Napa County District Attorney’s Office will host a housing rights clinic Friday evening, from 5 to 8 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, located at 924 Napa St.

According to a Napa Police Facebook post, organizers seek to help Napans know their rights as tenants, inform renters about community resources, and give assistance with making police reports. Officers will be on hand to take reports of rental check thefts that haven’t already been reported, according to the department.

Police warned residents about the thefts early this month, and advised people living in apartment buildings to hand-deliver their rent checks or make arrangements other than using a drop box.

Victims of rent check theft can file a report to the police at www.cityofnapa.org/497/Filing-an-Online.Report.

Residents are asked to notify police or their apartment manager if they see a suspicious person near a drop box. To share information or video footage with Napa Police, residents can contact Detective Isabella Romero at 707-257-9509.