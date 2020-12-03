Napa County dodges Newsom's stay-home order... for now

SACRAMENTO — California will likely order most of its businesses to close or limit capacity in the coming days, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, part of new rules triggered when fewer than 15% of beds are available in intensive care units for regional hospital networks.
Newsom said four of the state’s five regions — excluding Napa and the rest of the San Francisco Bay Area — will meet that threshold within a day or two. Napa and the Bay Area are predicted to meet the threshold by mid-to-late December.
When they do, the state will order the closure of all hair salons and barbershops, wineries, bars, breweries and distilleries, casinos and indoor and outdoor playgrounds.
Restaurants would be limited to take-out and delivery only, while retailers must limit customers inside their stores to 20% capacity during the busy holiday shopping season. Schools open for classroom instruction now can remain open.
Once triggered, regions would have 48 hours to implement the rules, which must stay in effect at least three weeks.
“The bottom line is if we don’t act now our hospital system will be overwhelmed,” Newsom said.
California on Wednesday reported more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases, the most ever in one day, with 71 of those cases in Napa County. A record 8,500 people are in hospitals, including more than 2,000 in intensive care units, leaving the state with fewer than 2,000 available intensive care beds.
Newsom — who is staying at home after three of his children were exposed to the virus — already has imposed restrictions, including a nighttime curfew in Napa and 50 other of the state’s 58 counties, an area with nearly the entire state population.
In Napa, Steve Pierce would see his The Executive Room barbershop close later this month if the stay-at-home order kicks in then as Newsom predicted for the Bay Area.
"If we get shut down, we make no money," Pierce said. "It does affect us big-time negatively. That's all I can say.”
His business will have to adapt and ride what will be a tough wave, he said. "That’s kind of been the theme for 2020.”
Local restaurants that are already limited to outdoor dining only would be limited to take-out only, when and if the shutdown comes. Tom Finch of Filippi’s Pizza Grotto in the Oxbow area said that would hurt his business and restaurants in general.
“How much more we can take from these shutdowns?” he said. “I mean realistically, how much more will we have to endure?”
He has 45 employees who are already giving up shifts they don't need to help each other out. A return to take-out only could be like the lockdown in March, when he basically had to lay off 20 employees, Finch said.
"This is tough stuff," he said.
“I feel like I’m going to throw up,” said Lisa Wunderlich, owner of Wunder Boutique + Salon on Second Street. The business includes both a salon and retail section. “This is the third time we’re closing down.”
Admitting 20% of the normal amount of shoppers at any one time is fine, “but the salon is a big part of my business,” she said. If stylists can’t work, then it becomes harder for them to pay their station rent to Wunderlich, which impacts Wunderlich’s ability to pay her store lease. “It all trickles down,” she said.
She’s glad the order to close salons isn’t immediate. With the holidays approaching, “People want a little bit of pampering in their lives.”
Mustafa Kara, manager of Tarla Grill, said while the restrictions will hurt his business, it’s better to bite the bullet and get it over with. “If we don’t fight it now, the situation could get worse,” he said. “We have to slow down this virus.”
Walt Stanton of Napa ate lunch outside Tarla on Thursday afternoon. He’d heard about the likely upcoming restrictions on dining. “We’re not so likely to order takeout for a fancy meal,” he said. “The food is better eaten hot, here,” he said. “By the time it gets to your house, it’s not the same.”
The threat of another comprehensive shutdown is yet another blow for Napa Valley’s beleaguered wine industry, according to Sill Family Vineyards owner Igor Sill, who lost the entirety of his 2020 grape crop to smoke taint.
“(The shutdown) is one more governmental action that is hurting the survival (of the industry),” Sill said. “I am just concentrating on our 2018 and 2019 wines, when we’ll be able to introduce them. That’s the only salvation I have.”
The Bay Area region is not immediately subject to the shutdowns — a message the Napa Valley Vintners were emphasizing to their 550 member wineries in the area.
Any shutdown would mirror March’s in that wineries would still be allowed to produce wine and sell or deliver wine, said Rex Stults of Napa Valley Vintners.
“We hope that everybody in our community and industry will do their part to get beyond this,” he added.
This time, critics of the shutdown orders say, there is no federally-backed safety net — no PPP loans, for example — to offset the hurt these businesses will feel as a result of the shutdowns.
Stephen Nefas, manager of Pleasures Unlimited, said he was not overly alarmed about the planned shopping capacity restrictions at the Second Street shop. Twenty percent of his capacity is about three to four people, he noted. “That’s fine.”
Muguette Rinaldi, owner of Muguette Renee Boutique, said she was "pleasantly surprised that retail will be allowed to be open at all. I don’t have more than three or four people in my store (at one time) anyway.”
Susan Melendez of the new retail store The Bennington Napa Valley, located inside First Street Napa, said her immediate plan is to promote her delivery and curbside pick-up services. “I’m prepared” to pivot, she said. “The show must go on.”
At C’est La Paire, another new First Street Napa merchant, store manager Elena Brewington said her first order of business is to find out what the store’s official capacity is so she can calculate 20% of that figure.
Brewington said she was “very grateful” to be able to be open during the holiday season. “We just want to finish the year strong,” she said.
Napa County Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Dillon saw some light amid the darkness. She expressed hope that the county will come out of a shutdown with less restrictions on businesses and activities than it has had in recent weeks.
California rates counties by four colors for COVID-19 spread, with purple having the most restrictions, then red, orange and yellow with the least restrictions. Napa County fell from orange to purple over the past few weeks.
"We got to the orange tier," Dillon said. "Many counties did not. I think we have that capacity again.”
Newsom during his Thursday press conference said the predicted shutdowns are to combat what he called "the final surge" of the pandemic, given a vaccine is on the horizon. He said he doesn't anticipate having the state impose such a shutdown again.
He urged people in areas affected by the shutdown to continue to exercise outside. He said they should go running, take a bike ride, hike in a state park and go fishing.
Los Angeles County, the nation's most populous with 10 million residents, also has imposed tighter stay-at-home restrictions and a three-week ban on in-person restaurant dining because of what county health director Barbara Ferrer called “terrifying increases in numbers.”
On Wednesday night, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a city order in apocalyptic tones telling people to remain in their homes.
LA “is now close to a devastating tipping point" that could overwhelm the hospital system, “in turn risking needless suffering and death," the order said.
The order also bars gatherings of people outside of immediate households with some exceptions and requires travelers arriving from outside the state to fill out an online form. It allows retail businesses to remain open for in-person shopping subject to a county curfew already in place.
Garcetti also urged police and the city attorney to enforce the order, which carries misdemeanor penalties.
In Santa Ana, a city of more than 300,000 people in Orange County, the City Council authorized a mandatory face mask rule and called for police to enforce it.
Overall, California has reported more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases and more than 19,300 deaths. The state reported 20,759 new cases on Wednesday, surpassing the previous high of 18,350 set just last week.
Public health officials have said the current figures don’t include the COVID-19 infections likely to arise from Thanksgiving holiday travel and gatherings that ignored social distancing precautions.
Those cases probably will start showing up in hospitals around Christmas, said Brad Pollock, associate dean for public health sciences at the University of California, Davis School of Medicine.
Register reporters Barry Eberling, Jennifer Huffman and Sarah Klearman contributed to this story.
Associated Press reporters Brian Melley in Los Angeles and Amy Taxin in Orange County contributed to this story.
