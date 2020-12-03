Napa County dodges Newsom's stay-home order... for now

Newsom — who is staying at home after three of his children were exposed to the virus — already has imposed restrictions, including a nighttime curfew in Napa and 50 other of the state’s 58 counties, an area with nearly the entire state population.

In Napa, Steve Pierce would see his The Executive Room barbershop close later this month if the stay-at-home order kicks in then as Newsom predicted for the Bay Area.

"If we get shut down, we make no money," Pierce said. "It does affect us big-time negatively. That's all I can say.”

His business will have to adapt and ride what will be a tough wave, he said. "That’s kind of been the theme for 2020.”

Local restaurants that are already limited to outdoor dining only would be limited to take-out only, when and if the shutdown comes. Tom Finch of Filippi’s Pizza Grotto in the Oxbow area said that would hurt his business and restaurants in general.

“How much more we can take from these shutdowns?” he said. “I mean realistically, how much more will we have to endure?”