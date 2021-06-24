Napa County does five-year Syar quarry check

County officials say Syar Industries has largely lived up to its requirements and promises since the quarry received a permit to expand five years ago.
Napa County in 2016 approved a controversial expansion to the quarry near the city of Napa and adjacent to Skyline Wilderness Park. Syar was allowed to add 106 acres to its 497-acre quarry to mine basalt for roads and other construction projects.
The county back then called for a review in five years to make certain Syar was following its permit. The Planning Commission held that review on Wednesday.
Among other things, a county report said quarry blasting hadn’t exceeded vibration limits as monitored near Imola Avenue. The quarry replaced parts of its fleet with equipment that pollutes less. It has not exceeded its 1.3 million-tons-per-year production limit.
Syar is operating “in substantial compliance” with its mining permit conditions, which are providing adequate assurances for protecting public health, safety, and welfare. No additional or revised conditions are recommended, a county report said.
Commissioner Dave Whitmer, the former county agricultural commissioner, said he has been a regulator.
“You can tell whether someone is thumbing their nose at you and the requirements that you have…As I read through this report, I get the distinct impression there are folks (at Syar) who care and they’re working hard,” Whitmer said.
Residents from places such as Penny Lane about a half-mile from the quarry have complained at times about quarry blasting.
“Yesterday at 12:39 p.m. I felt the equivalent of a mild earthquake at my house (gentle but obvious shaking),” a Penny Lane resident wrote to the county on June 19, 2020, adding she had received no blasting notice from Syar.
Syar blasted at the time and day in question, Syar Environmental and Land Use Permit Manager Jennifer Gomez later told the county. There were notification problems that have been corrected. Seismic metering staff said they heard the blast but didn’t feel anything, she wrote.
The group Stop Syar Expansion is skeptical that all is well with the quarry. In a letter, attorney Amy Minteer said it’s unclear whether many of Syar’s compliance claims have been independently verified by the county or other public agencies.
Napa County notes that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has not issued dust violations against Syar quarry. But, Minteer said, that’s because of the time elapsed between when a complaint is made and when an inspector can reach Napa.
Attorney Tom Adams addressed the commission on behalf of Syar Industries.
“This is a very heavily regulated industry at all levels, local, state and federal,” Adams. “They are used to compliance. That is part of their culture.”
Commissioners noted that a groundwater infiltration report, a greenhouse gas reduction study, and latest, annual compliance report won’t be available until later this year. They want to see those reports before closing the door on the five-year review.
