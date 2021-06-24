Napa County does five-year Syar quarry check

“You can tell whether someone is thumbing their nose at you and the requirements that you have…As I read through this report, I get the distinct impression there are folks (at Syar) who care and they’re working hard,” Whitmer said.

Residents from places such as Penny Lane about a half-mile from the quarry have complained at times about quarry blasting.

“Yesterday at 12:39 p.m. I felt the equivalent of a mild earthquake at my house (gentle but obvious shaking),” a Penny Lane resident wrote to the county on June 19, 2020, adding she had received no blasting notice from Syar.

Syar blasted at the time and day in question, Syar Environmental and Land Use Permit Manager Jennifer Gomez later told the county. There were notification problems that have been corrected. Seismic metering staff said they heard the blast but didn’t feel anything, she wrote.

The group Stop Syar Expansion is skeptical that all is well with the quarry. In a letter, attorney Amy Minteer said it’s unclear whether many of Syar’s compliance claims have been independently verified by the county or other public agencies.