Napa County doesn't want fairgrounds operating expenses

The county recently amended the shelter-at-home order to allow golf, and some golfers want the fairgrounds course to reopen. But the county sees that as being a costly move.

Over the past couple of years, golfers played about 55 rounds of golf weekly at a rate of $10 to $20 per round. There are 17 regular golfers. Reopening the golf course could cost the county $150,000 in 2020-21, or a government subsidy of $8,800 annually per regular golfer, a county report said.

It’s not unusual that golf fees don’t cover golf course operating costs, the report said. Private golf courses also offer such things as wedding venues, food and alcohol, while the fairgrounds course doesn’t.

Nor do supervisors see the RV park as a money-maker during COVID-19 times. Operating the RV park might be worth further discussion as the economy begins to recover, the report said.

The one thing the county wants to keep at the fairgrounds is parking for Pacific, Gas and Electric and construction crews. These agreements will bring in about $52,500.

Operating the fairgrounds with the RV park could cost the county $304,750 in 2020-21. Operating it with the RV park and golf course could cost $454,380, a county report said. The reason is added staff, service and supply costs.