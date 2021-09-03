Napa County dreads third straight super-dry rain season

Garrett Buckland of Premiere Viticulture Services said grapes are a very drought-tolerant crop. Lots of growers are bringing to bear their experiences on how to make due with less water from the last drought.

For grape growers, a good rainfall year would be some big winter rains to get creeks flowing and fill small reservoirs used at some vineyards. Then rains in March and April are especially important, he said.

“Every inch of rain I get in March allows me to delay any additional irrigation by several weeks,” Buckland said.

Vines are dormant during the winter, he said.

“They go into a long-running sleep like a hibernating bear,” he said. “When they wake up next year, it would be great if they had a full soil profile.”

Meanwhile, he found this year he could take dry farming further with some vineyards without detrimental effects, Buckland said. The vineyards were more resilient than he had once thought.

Napa County last faced a one-two drought punch like the present one in 1975-76 and 1976-77. Those rain years each brought about 12.5 inches to the city of Napa, comparable what’s happened today.