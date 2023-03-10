Napa County might be in the path of storms for days to come, even if there are breaks and no storm quite as wet as Friday’s.

It looks like periods of wet weather for the next 10 to 14 days, National Weather Service Meteorologist Cindy Kobold said on Friday. There is a chance for showers in coming days, with the next atmospheric storm predicted to hit early next week.

The predicted, coming storm on Monday evening into Tuesday should be smaller than the most recent storm, Kobold said, but added a caveat.

“Even though it seems like it could be less intense, it’s possible it will be more impactful,” she said. “There isn’t going to be enough time for all of the rain that fell with this one to soak into the ground.”

The Thursday/Friday storm left 24-hour totals ranging from 4.57 inches at Mount Veeder to 3.52 inches at Angwin to 1.7 inches at Napa County Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

Oxbow Commons Park, which also functions as a Napa River flood safety valve, got a bit of a dunking on Friday morning. On the northeast side, the river barely topped the weir and ponded on nearby McKinstry Street, lacking the power to flow through the quarter-mile-long bypass.

Still, the southwest side of the bypass saw a bit more flooding. Water from the swollen Napa River backed up with the morning high tide across cement paths in the bypass park.

The bypass was closed to the public, but that didn’t stop some people from riding their bikes through the muddy, shallow water in some sections to have a look.

Nearby Napa Creek has its own flood control project with bypass culverts. Jeremy Sarrow of the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District said crews used an excavator at the culvert entrance from 10 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday to clear woody debris.

Napa Creek is more prone to flooding than the nearby Napa River, Sarrow said. Without the creek's flood control project, there likely would have been flooding in the residential Behrens Street area, he said. The creek project was completed in 2012.

The recent storm caused various road closures in Napa. Northbound Highway 29 north of American Canyon closed on two occasions but was reopened by 5 a.m. Friday for the morning commute.

President Joe Biden on Friday approved an emergency declaration for California covering 34 of the state's 58 counties, including Napa County. That authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to identify, mobilize and provide equipment and resources to alleviate the impacts of the emergency, a FEMA press release said.

