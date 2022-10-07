Napa County drivers can rejoice — Jameson Canyon bottleneck busted

Finally, the missing link is in place and Highway 12 through Jameson Canyon is no longer the evening bottleneck that added to the ordeal of leaving Napa County for the Central Valley.

Two eastbound Highway 12 lanes no longer shrink to a one-lane onramp onto eastbound Interstate 80 in neighboring Solano County. That merge point was the plug, backing up rush-hour traffic as much as 2.5 miles, to the Napa County line.

Workers have widened the onramp and the pinch-point is gone. Drivers who faced the mind-numbing, spirit-bumming, gas-sapping, free-time-zapping traffic crawl through Jameson Canyon can rejoice.

“It’s been life-changing,” said Jennifer Tydingco, who commutes from Vacaville to Napa. “I think it’s saving me at least 20 minutes going home at night.”

She immediately saw a night-and-day difference.

“My first time on it, I was like, ‘The cars should be slowing down. They should be slowing down…Why is nobody slowing down?’ I was in shock. It was straight onto 80,” Tydingco said.

Ashley O’Brien commutes to Napa County from Elk Grove. She returns home at about 7 p.m. and gives the new ramp a rave review.

“I think it’s great,” O’Brien said. “I love that there’s two lanes, so there’s no more bottleneck.”

More than commuters will benefit. Napa County residents who want to travel to the Central Valley in the evening on Highway 12 should find their Jameson Canyon leg of the journey is no longer something to dread.

Caltrans went beyond eliminating the merge point with this two-year project that cost $77 million to build. It also created new ways to get to places beyond the interchange.

The new, improved ramp leads to multiple lanes. People choose based on whether they want to enter I-80 or go to the nearby interchanges for Interstate 680 or Green Valley Road. Before, people cut across lanes along I-80 to reach the desired destination.

Caltrans spokesman Pedro Quintana said the new features eliminate this traffic weaving.

“I think it’s definitely safer,” O’Brien agreed.

Those used to the old setup might be in for a surprise. But signs mark which lane to use.

“There were a few lanes going in different directions I wasn’t used to,” Tydingco said. “But once I got used to it, it’s been great.”

It’s the latest chapter in the Highway 12 transformation.

A decade ago, much of the 6-mile stretch of Highway 12 through Jameson Canyon was two lanes. The highway looked like a rural country road, except that it carried about 32,000 vehicles daily, including plenty of big rigs.

Only a 1.5-mile section in Napa County had four lanes. Caltrans, the Napa Valley Transportation Authority and Solano Transportation Authority launched a $126 million project to bring the rest of the highway to this standard.

The all-four-lane Highway 12 debuted in 2014 to mostly positive reviews. Vehicles now had room to pass, so traffic no longer had to move at the pace of the slowest car or truck. In fact, some critics said traffic moved too fast at times, with some drivers speeding.

But the weak point quickly emerged — Highway 12 might have been four lanes, but that eastbound ramp onto I-80 was one lane. That led to the merge and the long backups.

In 2018, the Solano Transportation Authority pushed to have the ramp improvement project move forward to tackle the traffic problem.

“Will it dramatically improve it?” agency Executive Director Daryl Halls said that year. “Absolutely.”

Groundbreaking for the new project came in October 2020.

Before seeing the gain, drivers endured some construction-related pain. For example, O’Brien faced some evening ramp closures that required her to take a short detour on surface roads.

In recent weeks, congestion-weary motorists could finally see the finish line.

On the Friday evening of Sept. 16, eastbound Highway 12 had a backup of about a mile from the interchange, with the bottleneck still in place. Shortly thereafter, Caltrans restriped the road to eliminate the merge point. On a Friday Sept. 30, there was no backup at all.

Quintana said a few minor, finishing touches remain to be made on the interchange project, but all should be done by month’s end.

Does this mean that leaving Napa County for the Fairfield-Suisun area and Central Valley on a Friday afternoon is now a snap? By no means. The Jameson Canyon situation may be solved, but there can be backups to reach Jameson Canyon.

One backup is at Soscol Junction where Highway 29 and Highway 221/Soscol Ferry Road meet. A $54 million construction project is underway to turn this signalized intersection into an interchange.

Another bottleneck is Highway 29 near Napa County’s airport industrial area. Drivers wanting to turn left onto Jameson Canyon on a recent afternoon faced a mile-long backup. No project to ease this problem is planned for the immediate future.

Also, heading the opposite direction and entering Napa County on westbound Highway 12 through Jameson Canyon in the morning can be slow. Traffic backs up from the Napa County signalized intersections.

Regional traffic problems persist at various locations. But the eastbound Jameson Canyon bottleneck appears to be busted.