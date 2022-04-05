Napa County drop in child abuse cases likely temporary

Early indications are Napa County's lower, substantiated cases of child abuse and neglect over the past two years will rise again as COVID-19 restrictions fade.

Napa County Child Welfare Services in 2021 received 1,330 referrals from its child abuse hotline. It substantiated 84 cases involving 159 children, of whom 49 were removed from their homes.

Those numbers were comparable to 2020 and lower than for 2019, before the pandemic hit. The county for that year reported 1,689 referrals and 156 substantiated cases involving 242 children.

Veronica Piper-Jefferson of county Child Welfare Services described the link between falling, substantiated cases and pandemic restrictions.

"Children weren't in school, they weren't in recreational activities, they weren't seen by those who usually have eyes and ears who are our main data reporters," she said.

In other words, despite the numbers, incidents of child abuse likely didn't plummet over the last two years. Local officials suspect potential cases simply went unreported.

That began changing last year, as schools eased back into live classroom instruction. Children were once again seen more by teachers and others who might notice and report possible child abuse cases.

The results are becoming evident with what Piper-Jefferson called a recent spike in possible cases. Child Welfare Services received 154 reported, potential child abuse and neglect cases in March, the highest monthly total in two years, she said.

On Tuesday, the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Napa County presented its annual report to the county Board of Supervisors.

"Thank you for bringing light to this — not an easy issue to talk about," Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.

Michele Grupe, co-chairperson of the Child Abuse Prevention Council, described the types of abuse and neglect cases that can arise.

She mentioned the toddler removed from home after witnessing domestic violence and experiencing physical abuse. She mentioned the 9-year-old caring for the 3-year-old because the parents are at work and cannot find afford child care.

A new report by the Child Abuse Prevention Council does more than give statistics for 2021. It seeks to uncover root causes.

Parents and children are struggling with increased mental health needs as they deal with economic instability, lack of child care, rising housing and food costs and the impacts of distance learning, the report said.

Piper-Jefferson said people are back to work and getting up early and getting kids ready and packing lunches. More people are commuting.

"Commute, traffic are stress," Piper-Jefferson said. "Gas prices are stress."

The report also looked at “Adverse childhood and community experiences,” or ACEs. ACEs as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are potentially traumatic events that occur to children through age 17.

Examples include experiencing violence, abuse or neglect, witnessing violence, growing up in a household with mental health or substance abuse problems, having a household member in jail and having a relative who attempts or dies by suicide.

“Left unaddressed, toxic stress from ACEs harms children and families, organizations, systems and communities and reduces the ability of individuals and entities to respond to stressful events with resiliency,” the report said.

Child Abuse Prevention Council members have various programs to try to address ACEs. Programs range from parenting classes to disaster relief aid to early learning centers.

Go to https://www.copefamilycenter.org/advocacy or call Cope Family Center at 252-1123 for more information on these resources. To report suspected cases of child abuse and neglect, call the Child Welfare Services hotline at 253-4261.

The Board of Supervisors declared April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the county.

The Child Abuse Prevention Council of Napa County is chaired by Grupe of Cope Family Center and District Attorney Allison Haley. Members range from elected officials to people from local nonprofits to police officers to education officials.

