Napa County drops off state's COVID-19 monitoring list ... for now

“We want to make sure we can get closer and closer and stay off the list,” Relucio said. “But we might get back on.”

Going on the state monitoring list on July 13 closed indoor operations of barber shops, hair salons, fitness centers, worship services and other activities. But getting off the list no longer allows these activities to automatically reopen indoors.

Relucio said a state health officer order must be rescinded or altered. The state is trying to come up with a new, risk-based framework for reopening indoor operations for the affected businesses.

She urged residents to wear face coverings in public, wash their hands often and maintain a six-foot distance from those outside of their households. She urged them to stay in their household bubbles.

And, she said, if the county ends up back on the list, people need to just keep trying to do these practices.

For now, Napa County’s focus is on keeping off the state's COVID-19 monitoring list by continuing to lower cases. The county’s case count for this week is the lowest in six weeks.

“Things are going in the right direction,” Relucio said.