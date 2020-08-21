Napa County drops off state's COVID-19 monitoring list ... for now

Napa County has dropped off the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list, though with a caveat.
That news could be significant. If the county stays off the list for 14 days, local schools could reopen for in-person learning.
“I do want to talk about a disclaimer,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, when announcing the news on Friday.
Napa County has been on the list for having more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days. To overcome that hurdle, it must average less than 10 cases a day over that period.
The county’s own count for the last 14 days yields an average of about 19 cases daily, well above the threshold. Yet the state has come up with a figure below the threshold.
Relucio said one reason for the discrepancy is that some health care and community partners have begun using out-of-state laboratories to get test results more quickly. Some laboratories have reported results directly to the county instead of to the state.
The county is working to have these laboratories report to the state, but that takes time, she said.
Meanwhile, the county is hoping a trend of local, falling cases continues. While the 14-day average is about 19 cases a day, the seven-day average is 14.
“We want to make sure we can get closer and closer and stay off the list,” Relucio said. “But we might get back on.”
Going on the state monitoring list on July 13 closed indoor operations of barber shops, hair salons, fitness centers, worship services and other activities. But getting off the list no longer allows these activities to automatically reopen indoors.
Relucio said a state health officer order must be rescinded or altered. The state is trying to come up with a new, risk-based framework for reopening indoor operations for the affected businesses.
She urged residents to wear face coverings in public, wash their hands often and maintain a six-foot distance from those outside of their households. She urged them to stay in their household bubbles.
And, she said, if the county ends up back on the list, people need to just keep trying to do these practices.
For now, Napa County’s focus is on keeping off the state's COVID-19 monitoring list by continuing to lower cases. The county’s case count for this week is the lowest in six weeks.
“Things are going in the right direction,” Relucio said.
Elementary schools could reopen while the county is on the state's monitoring list if Relucio grants them a waiver. As of Friday, she had yet to grant a waiver, but instead has urged private schools to submit their applications to be ready when the time comes.
That decision has come under fire from some parents at recent Board of Supervisors meetings. These parents are not satisfied with distance learning for their children.
"A 6-year-old is not meant to sit and be in front of a Zoom screen," Lea Simon told supervisors and Relucio on Tuesday.
Relucio in early August cited rising case counts as a factor in her not granting reopening waivers. She said these private elementary schools might be able to reopen after Labor Day.
Now, if the county can stay off the state monitoring list for 14 days, schools may get to reopen to in-person learning without waivers, though that would still be around Labor Day.
Relucio on Friday made it clear that she too thinks in-person learning is important, both for parents who work and for the educational, social and emotional good of children. That's one reason why she wants the county to stay off the state monitoring list.
"It's really crucial for the health of kids," she said.
Thirty-eight of 58 counties are on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list, a drop of three since Monday.
