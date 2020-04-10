Napa County educators seek to reverse property tax shift to courts

A years-old budget-balancing maneuver shifting funds away from public schools and into California's trial courts is facing growing pushback from education officials, in Napa County and other parts of the state.
This academic year, more than $1.1 million out of $8.3 million in local property taxes that normally would fund the Napa County Office of Education is set for diversion into state court systems, the result of a 2013 law redirecting so-called excess funds above each county's allotment for county education offices under a state funding formula.
Regaining access to the extra tax revenue would become a boon to an agency charged with running an array of services for children and teenagers countywide – from preschools and special education to court-sponsored schools that provide youthful offenders their classroom of last resort, local educators say.
“We believe the excess (property) tax should be returned to the county, and we should be able to use it for the education of kids in our county,” said Barbara Nemko, superintendent of the Napa County Office of Education.
“We are a very big source of prevention for kids from getting into trouble. Getting kids to get diplomas is a way to save money for courts when we prevent kids from getting into trouble later.”
While the state's funding shift initially stripped $28 million a year from only three counties, excess property taxes during the 2010s real estate boom caused education systems in 10 counties to lose a combined $90 million by 2018-19, the San Francisco Chronicle reported in January.
The state Legislative Analyst's Office has estimated that such excess funds would rise to more than $100 million in the current school year, although the sudden halt to economic growth triggered by the coronavirus pandemic may throw that forecast into doubt.
Napa County's ability to generate robust property-tax revenue has obscured the funding troubles for school districts hit by falling state per-student payouts due to declining enrollment, according to Nemko – to say nothing of the often disadvantaged families reliant on school-provided services.
The Office of Education oversees programs for disabled children, special education, and alternative schools for young people on probation placed there by Napa County Superior Court – programs geared toward the county's highest-need youths and often the least privileged.
“Although Napa is a wealthy county our public schools, particularly NVUSD (Napa Valley Unified School District), are not rich, nor do we serve rich kids,” Nemko said recently. “In fact, over 50 percent of students qualify for free or reduced price lunch, and that number continues to grow.”
Instructors with the Napa County Office of Education recited a list of long-deferred needs they said could begin to be filled should the department be allowed to keep more local tax revenue – from indoor space for art and welding classes to a modernized and better-secured facility at the Camille Creek Community School, which educates teenagers moved out of middle or high schools for truancy or behavioral issues.
“We have been working out of portables since 1980; it’s been one, then two, and now nine or 10,” said Caroline Wilson, the office's director of juvenile court schools. “And we don’t have the luxury of a campus with community space or a field, or a gym or cafeteria or multiuse room. We’re completely open to the world; anyone can walk on or walk off and we wouldn’t be able to catch them.”
“The greatest problem is having space for enrichment activities that would engage kids in their education and find them a pathway to a career they can love,” added Nancy Dempsey, Camille Creek's assistant principal. “Most kids are too far behind in credits, or (a conventional) high school is not the right place, so we want to offer them those amenities at this school.”
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.