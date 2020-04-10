Napa County educators seek to reverse property tax shift to courts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A years-old budget-balancing maneuver shifting funds away from public schools and into California's trial courts is facing growing pushback from education officials, in Napa County and other parts of the state.

This academic year, more than $1.1 million out of $8.3 million in local property taxes that normally would fund the Napa County Office of Education is set for diversion into state court systems, the result of a 2013 law redirecting so-called excess funds above each county's allotment for county education offices under a state funding formula.

Regaining access to the extra tax revenue would become a boon to an agency charged with running an array of services for children and teenagers countywide – from preschools and special education to court-sponsored schools that provide youthful offenders their classroom of last resort, local educators say.

“We believe the excess (property) tax should be returned to the county, and we should be able to use it for the education of kids in our county,” said Barbara Nemko, superintendent of the Napa County Office of Education.

“We are a very big source of prevention for kids from getting into trouble. Getting kids to get diplomas is a way to save money for courts when we prevent kids from getting into trouble later.”