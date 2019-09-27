One in five students at schools in Napa County and across America reported vaping in the past month, in 2017.
In 2016, just one in 10 Napa County students reported vaping.
In hopes of reversing the rising trend, Napa County Office of Education recently received $2.5 million in state and federal funding to educate parents, and conduct outreach and trainings around student tobacco and vaping use.
Electronic cigarettes — known more commonly as vaporizers, vapes or e-cigs — allow users to inhale an aerosol that often contains flavorings, and nicotine or tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis often known as THC. They come in various shapes and can look like USB drives, pens, lipstick and more.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vapes might benefit adult smokers looking to kick traditional cigarettes, but they aren't safe for youth, young adults, pregnant women or people who don't already use tobacco products. Research is limited and long-term health effects aren't yet known, the CDC said.
"You just don't know where things are sourced from and we don't know the long-term health impact," said Sarah Sitch, director of NCOE community programs.
The importance of this work, program leaders say, is underscored by recent news that 13 people have died and many hundreds more have been sickened in the U.S. by a mysterious lung disease tied to vaping.
Most of those people have vaped THC, many have vaped THC and nicotine, and some have only vaped nicotine, according to the CDC. No single product has been identified as responsible, CDC says, but the New York State Department of Health has warned against black market products that contain vitamin E acetate, a widely available supplement that hasn't been deemed safe for inhalation.
Smokers have been researched for hundreds of years, but little is known about vaping, said Loralyn Taylor, coordinator for the NCOE's Catalyst Coalition to prevent youth substance use. Some flavors and colorings used in vape cartridges have been approved as safe for consumption, but it's unclear what happens when they're inhaled.
One risk of vaping certain products is clear: popcorn lung, or bronchiolitis obliterans. Harvard researchers found in 2015 that three-quarters of flavored vapes and cartridges contained diacetyl, a flavoring chemical that was removed from popcorn after scientists realized that inhalation of the chemical can scar air sacs and cause serious damage in the lungs, according to the American Lung Association. People who develop popcorn lung are prone to coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath.
Vape companies target youth, some say
Among all Napa County students who reported vaping, 33 percent say they vape cannabis, according to NCOE.
While vaping is relatively common at schools, it's more prevalent among students who identify as LGBTQ, foster youth, homeless youth, and students who have been expelled or referred to alternative programs due to truancy or behavioral matters, Sitch said. Those students face stressful situations, Taylor said, and nicotine is an addictive stimulant that makes people feel good.
Roughly a third of those Napa County students reported vaping in the past month. NCEO received $120,000 to serve that population.
Vape cartridges vary in the amount of nicotine that they contain, but cartridges inserted into the Juul — one of the most popular vapes — have an unusually high amount of nicotine, Taylor said.
The best-selling Juul cartridge flavor is mango, and as National Public Radio reported, teens prefer sweet, dessert-inspired flavors to traditional menthol or tobacco. The devices can easily be bought from online retailers, such as eBay, NPR reported.
The Trump Administration proposed earlier this month a ban on flavored vape products.
On Wednesday, Juul said it would not lobby against the ban and would cease advertising in the U.S., NPR reported. The company's chief executive officer, Kevin Burns, will step down.
Standford Research Into the Impact of Tobacco Advertising faculty say on the group's website that they believe bright and colorful Juul advertisements in the early days of the company's existence targeted teens.
"This campaign used casually dressed 20-year-old models being cool, smiling, joyously jumping, and kissing while vaping their JUUL," the group wrote on its site. "While the models were young adults, in many of the advertisements their activity was more typical of teenagers."
Sitch points to vape flavors such as "Unicorn Poop" as further indication that companies target youth.
Vapes, initially marketed as smoking cessation devices, don't need flavorings to appeal to smokers trying to kick their habits, Taylor said.
She said she also finds it suspicious that devices are made to look like more inconspicuous objects that parents wouldn't necessarily recognize. Some companies sell colorful sleeves for vapes with characters or other designs that adults might not need for their device, Taylor said.
These marketing trends haven't gone unnoticed by developers of Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or D.A.R.E., curriculum. The organization released a new lesson on vaping in July, said Dennis Obsorn, director of D.A.R.E.'s operations in the western U.S.
D.A.R.E. instructors teach students about big tobacco's history, including their ties to some vape companies, he said. The vaping industry isn't well-regulated.
Vaping is "another way to get another generation addicted to nicotine," Osborn said.
Educating parents, looking for campus vape use
In spite of gloomy statistics, Sitch said officials have made some progress in educating students. The vaping industry, however, is growing and more families need to understand the risks.
"There is a real level of concern from students themselves around what this epidemic is doing to their classmates," she said.
NCOE will be collaborating with school districts, nonprofits and public agencies to spend the $2.5 million, including $540,000 thanks to the 2016 California Tobacco Tax for Healthcare, Research and Prevention.
Students in grades seven through nine will receive curriculum on vaping, substance abuse and violence prevention, and fifth graders at Napa Valley Unified School District schools will learn about tobacco and vaping, wrote Seana Wagner, NCOE director of communications and special projects, in an email.
Campuses and NCOE partners will offer smoking cessation classes. Vaping detection efforts, such as surveillance cameras and vape detectors, will receive upgrades at high-need schools.
Schools already have signs prohibiting smoking, but will add "no vaping" signs to maintain Tobacco-Free school certification, Sitch said.
The money will also fund student leadership activities that allow students to attend a conference, Team Tackle Tobacco, to become peer educators and tell others about the risks, Sitch said.
She said an especially important piece of vaping cessation efforts will be parent education. Parents should understand the pressure students may be under to vape with peers and how easy it can be to miss in their own kids. In one activity, parents search a backpack for five hidden vaping products.
"It's incredible how much of this is hiding unless you're educated about it," she said.
Still, Taylor said parents shouldn't feel hopeless. Fighting tobacco use was a huge struggle, but great strides have been made in the name of public health.
"We will make sure that this next generation does have healthy lives," Taylor said.
Sitch agreed.
"Programming like this is how it happens," she said.