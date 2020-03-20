Napa County Election Division posts final certified results from primary election

The Napa County Election Division posted on Friday the final certified results of the March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary Election on the Napa County website: countyofnapa.org/402/Election-Results.

The Statement of Vote with precinct level detail will be published later in the week. “Our Election Division staff worked diligently during this health emergency to make sure we certified the election in a timely manner,” said Registrar of Voters John Tuteur.

In the 4th District supervisor race, Pedroza defeated challenger Amber Manfree 54.53 percent to 45.47 percent.

In the 5th District supervisor race, Ramos retained her seat over challenger American Canyon City Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous 53.17 percent to 46.83 percent.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Measure K increased its yes votes tally since the last official count, but still fell short of the needed 66 percent of votes to pass. The total 28,667 votes only accounted for 63.08 percent approval.