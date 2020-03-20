Napa County Election Division posts final certified results from primary election

The Napa County Election Division posted on Friday the final certified results of the March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary Election on the Napa County website: countyofnapa.org/402/Election-Results.
The Statement of Vote with precinct level detail will be published later in the week. “Our Election Division staff worked diligently during this health emergency to make sure we certified the election in a timely manner,” said Registrar of Voters John Tuteur.
In the 4th District supervisor race, Pedroza defeated challenger Amber Manfree 54.53 percent to 45.47 percent.
In the 5th District supervisor race, Ramos retained her seat over challenger American Canyon City Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous 53.17 percent to 46.83 percent.
Measure K increased its yes votes tally since the last official count, but still fell short of the needed 66 percent of votes to pass. The total 28,667 votes only accounted for 63.08 percent approval.
Napa County currently ranks seventh in voter turnout among California’s 38 counties with more than 50,000 registered voters who achieved a 58.71% turnout.
“I am pleased that 87% of our eligible citizens have registered to vote,” Tuteur added.
Napa County still has 11,700 eligible citizens who have not registered to vote. Tuteur is working with community partners to encourage all eligible citizens to register to vote.
The Election Division will be working remotely during this emergency period, so communication should be directed to Registrar of Voters John Tuteur at john.tuteur@countyofnapa.org 707-253-4459