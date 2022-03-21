Napa County endorses micro-winery law

“Micro-wineries” should be coming soon to Napa County.

A micro-winery will be larger than a house wine-making operation and smaller than most local wineries. It will be able to hold wine tastings, but be limited to an average of 10 roundtrips daily among visitors, employees and deliveries.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors tentatively approved a micro-winery law by unanimous vote. A final vote is to come at a future meeting, as is required when passing an ordinance.

“This is new and different," county Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said. "I think it's also exciting and it's an investment in locals that can grow this."

He noted the county will accept micro-winery permit applications for three years as a pilot program. It's important to make certain there are no unintended consequences, he said.

County officials said micro-wineries will have a streamlined but still rigorous application process. Applicants can save three or four months of time and several thousand dollars by seeking approval from the Zoning Administrator instead of the Planning Commission.

“We’re trying to save some of the pain and suffering that has to go on in doing a big winery," Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.

Elise Nerlove's family grows grapes at Jameson Canyon and makes wine offsite at a custom crush facility. The Nerloves say they don't want to build a big winery, but they need a winery under Napa County agricultural protection laws to hold tastings.

A micro-winery could be the answer for the Nerloves and others like them. They can establish a micro-winery that must ferment on site at least 201 gallons of wine annually and no more than 5,000 gallons of wine annually.

“Simply put, the micro-winery ordinance means we can hang on to our family farms for another generation," said Nerlove, who is a member of Save the Family Farms, the group that advocated for the law.

Wineries in Napa County are considered to be agriculture because they process grapes. Tours and tasting are allowed in agriculturally-zoned areas when "accessory" to a winery.

Save the Family Farms members said they want a way to build smaller wineries while facing less bureaucracy that eats up time and money. Perhaps a barn or existing building could be converted into a winery.

“Rather than having to spend millions of dollars for your dream to come true, you can do it in a rational financial way,” said George O'Meara, president of Save the Family Farms.

The Napa County wine trade didn't want micro-wineries exempt from local winery rules. That led to talks between Save the Family Farms and local wine groups to try to find a path forward within the confines of the 1990 Winery Definition Ordinance.

Napa Valley Vintners Board Chairperson Jack Bittner in a March 10 letter to the county said the group supports the proposed micro-winery law. But he added a cautionary note.

“We also hope that anyone who might seek to abuse the provisions of this ordinance will refrain from doing anything that could jeopardize broad industry, community and political support for the program in the future,” Bittner wrote.

Soda Canyon resident Amber Manfree said she supports small family farms. But she's seen instances of families getting winery approvals from the Planning Commission, building the business up for a year or two and selling to a corporation. She wanted a provision in the micro-winery law requiring a new owner to reapply for a permit.

Planning, Building, and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said use permits are tied to the land, not to the owner.

Save the Family Farms first approached county Board of Supervisors publicly in December 2018. Its original proposals changed as it worked with the county, wine trade and various local groups.

“You can’t say anybody from Save the Family Farms tried to slip this through in the dead of night," Wagenknecht said.

Supervisors typically adopt ordinances over two meetings. The second vote is usually a formality and all five supervisors appeared Tuesday to be satisfied with the micro-winery law.

“You forced us to think outside of the box, because that is exactly what we are doing today," Supervisor Belia Ramos told the Save the Family Farms contingent.

Among the provisions of the micro-winery law:

Annual onsite wine production must be at least 201 gallons and no more than 5,000 gallons.

Seventy-five percent of the grapes used for onsite fermentation must be grown on the same property or adjacent property under the same ownership.

The maximum enclosed winery space is 5,000 square feet.

No marketing events are allowed.

Tours and tastings and retail sales must be between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Proposed micro-wineries will be considered by the county Zoning Administrator instead of the county Planning Commission. Zoning Administrator decisions can be appealed to the Board of Supervisors.

Applications for micro-wineries will be accepted for three years. For more to be considered beyond that, the county would have to extend or re-adopt the micro-winery law.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.