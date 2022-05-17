Napa County endorses Walt Ranch greenhouse gas plan

The latest Walt Ranch drama saw Napa County finally agree on greenhouse gas mitigations for the controversial vineyard project.

The county in 2016 approved the 209-acre vineyard in the mountains between the city of Napa and Lake Berryessa. Opponents sued and the courts said more work was needed to mitigate the pending loss of 14,000 carbon-sequestering trees.

On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors tentatively approved having the applicant preserve 267.7 acres of woodlands elsewhere on the 2,300-acre property, including 30-acre buffers between woodlands and developed areas.

A county report stressed that the 2016 approval of the overall project still stood. The only issue before supervisors was whether the proposed greenhouse gas mitigations were adequate.

“This very narrow question we're asked today, I still can’t find a way to say 'no' to it," Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory said.

Gregory and Supervisors Brad Wagenknecht, Belia Ramos and Diane Dillon voted "yes" to make the tentative decision unanimous. Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza didn't participate because of a potential conflict of interest involving a family land purchase adjacent to Walt Ranch.

A final vote is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 12 after county staff translates the Board of Supervisors' stated intentions into a resolution.

The issue landed before the Board of Supervisors because the Center for Biological Diversity appealed greenhouse gas emission mitigations approved last year by Planning, Building and Environmental Director David Morrison.

“We share the concerns of many in this community about this project and its many environmental impacts,” Aruna Prabhala of the Center for Biological Diversity told supervisors on Tuesday.

Over three meetings, the center has asked supervisors to keep taking additional steps on the mitigations. Prabhala said state law requires mitigations to be enforceable and effective.

“They cannot be mere expressions of hope,” she said.

Mike Reynolds spoke on behalf of applicant Hall Brambletree Associates. He described the woodland preservation being undertaken as meeting the greenhouse gas goals.

“We wanted to give you overwhelming mitigation," Reynolds told supervisors.

The Center for Biological Diversity wanted the 30-foot buffers not only between the planned vineyard development and future, preserved woodlands. It also asked that buffers be required for future development.

Whitman Manley, on behalf of Hall Brambletree, rejected the idea. He said no other development is proposed and, if any is at some point, county staff will review it.

“To commit to that for a phantom project candidly makes no sense whatsoever,” Manley said.

About a half-dozen members of the public spoke, all opposing Walt Ranch.

Resident Jim Wilson urged supervisors to look at the “devastating impacts” of this project and ask if more can be done. The county can’t afford to lose more carbon-rich places like Walt Ranch if a climate change catastrophe is to be postponed and averted, he said.

“We no longer have the luxury of time to cut down forests,” Wilson said.

Soda Canyon resident Amber Manfree said that morning she could hear the sound of 60 to 80 acres of chaparral being turned into vineyards. She feels bad that rural residents living near Walt Ranch could soon hear that sound.

“The sound of that process is loud and it’s just absolutely heartbreaking when I know it’s taking us in exactly the opposite direction we should be going,” Manfree said.

Napa County has lost its way, and there is no way to mitigate for the loss of 14,000 trees, Angwin resident Mike Hackett said.

Craig and Kathryn Hall of HALL Wines bought the Walt Ranch property in 2005. They proposed the original version of the vineyard project in 2008.

New vineyards and Napa County might seem like a natural match. But new vineyards in mountain watersheds have grown increasingly controversial, with some residents expressing concerns about lost woodlands, potential effects on water sources, and other issues.

Now it appears the Board of Supervisors is poised to take what could be its last vote involving Walt Ranch in July. The topic then will be whether the resolution drawn up by staff accurately reflects the board's stated intentions on Tuesday.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

