The Napa County Board of Supervisors has ended the local COVID-19 state of emergency that it declared in March 2020.
The move mirrors state and federal actions. California's COVID-19 state of emergency ended Feb. 28 and the federal state of emergency is to end on May 11.
The local declaration helped the county respond to the coronavirus pandemic. That included mobilizing county resources, accelerating emergency planning and response, and allowing for COVID-19 response reimbursement by state and federal governments, a county news release said.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Public Health has issued new recommendations for isolation of people infected with COVID-19.
People who test positive for the virus no longer need a negative COVID-19 test to end their 10-day isolation early. Instead, they may end isolation after five days and return to work or school if their symptoms have improved or gone away and if they have not had a fever within 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medication, according to the Napa County statement.
They must continue to wear a well-fitting mask when around others for the rest of their original 10-day isolation period.
Those guidelines do not apply to general acute care hospitals, acute psychiatric hospitals, or skilled nursing facilities, the release said. Visit
https://bit.ly/3ZQHDAc to find information on such health care settings and other county information.
Workplaces must follow regulations set by Cal/OSHA, the state's workplace safety regulator. The county asked residents to refer to updates from Cal/OSHA and other regulatory agencies.
PHOTOS: American Canyon celebrates the Holi Festival
Enaya Prasad, 5, and Abigail Kumar, 6, throw colored powder as they celebrate the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Arvind Nischal, the organizer of American Canyon’s Holi Festival celebration. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in the Hindu religion, celebrating the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
American Canyon's Holi Festival drew spectators to Community Park II for the annual celebration of the Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors. Participants splashed bright chalk-like colors on their faces and shirts in a Hindu tradition marking the end of winter and the triumph of good over evil.
For more festival photos, see Page A8.
Enaya Prasad, 5, and Abigail Kumar, 6, get handfuls of colored powder as they celebrate the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday afternoon.
Some 50 people came out for the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday.
Reyaan Prasad, 9, was one of the younger guests Sunday afternoon during the annual Holi Festival celebration in American Canyon.
Spectators gathered for a group photo in American Canyon during the city's annual Holi Festival on Sunday.
A guest prepares to throw colored powder during the annual Holi Festival celebration in American Canyon on Sunday afternoon. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in the Hindu religion. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday.
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday afternoon.
A bowl of colored powder is seen during this year’s Holi Festival celebration in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Arvind Nischal, the organizer of American Canyon’s Holi Festival celebration, speaks to to the crowd at this year’s Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
A person’s forehead is covered in colored powder during this year’s Holi Festival celebration in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz hugs Arvind Nischal, the organizer of American Canyon’s Holi Festival celebration, during this year’s Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia takes a selfie with attendees during this year’s Holi Festival celebration in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
People gather for a group photo during the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
A person is seen smiling as they are covered in colored powder during this year’s Holi Festival celebration in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz looks on as Arvind Nischal, the organizer of American Canyon’s Holi Festival celebration hugs an attendee during this year’s Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia is seen getting covered in colored powder during this year’s Holi Festival celebration in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Reyaan Prasad, 9, is seen covered in colored powder during this year’s Holi Festival celebration in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Napa County Board of Supervisors member Bella Ramos throws colored powder on someone during this year’s Holi Festival celebration in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
