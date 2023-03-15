The Napa County Board of Supervisors has ended the local COVID-19 state of emergency that it declared in March 2020.

The move mirrors state and federal actions. California's COVID-19 state of emergency ended Feb. 28 and the federal state of emergency is to end on May 11.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The local declaration helped the county respond to the coronavirus pandemic. That included mobilizing county resources, accelerating emergency planning and response, and allowing for COVID-19 response reimbursement by state and federal governments, a county news release said.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Public Health has issued new recommendations for isolation of people infected with COVID-19.

People who test positive for the virus no longer need a negative COVID-19 test to end their 10-day isolation early. Instead, they may end isolation after five days and return to work or school if their symptoms have improved or gone away and if they have not had a fever within 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medication, according to the Napa County statement.

They must continue to wear a well-fitting mask when around others for the rest of their original 10-day isolation period.

Those guidelines do not apply to general acute care hospitals, acute psychiatric hospitals, or skilled nursing facilities, the release said. Visit https://bit.ly/3ZQHDAc to find information on such health care settings and other county information.

Workplaces must follow regulations set by Cal/OSHA, the state's workplace safety regulator. The county asked residents to refer to updates from Cal/OSHA and other regulatory agencies.

PHOTOS: American Canyon celebrates the Holi Festival