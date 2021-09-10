 Skip to main content
Napa County escapes thunderstorms with no large blazes
California lightning storm

Lightning strikes in the area of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, near Santa Rosa, Calif. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

 Kent Porter

Napa County as of Friday morning had been hit by thunderstorms and some rain, but dodged the big lightning-spawned fires that erupted during August 2020 amid similar weather.

Cal Fire reported the Wall Fire at Dry Creek Road overnight near the Sonoma County line. The agency described the fire as being 30-feet-by-30-feet with engines on the scene.

This and any other fires were apparently quickly controlled. At 8 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire said that no sizeable Napa County wildfires had been reported overnight.

Lightning could be seen and thunder heard in the city of Napa at about 4 a.m. The National Weather Service said most lightning strikes in the Bay Area were in the Napa-Sonoma area, with at least eight strikes in Sonoma County.

A red flag warning from the National Weather Service was to last until 11 a.m. Friday because of the threat of dry lightning.

Rainfall in Napa Valley as of 8 a.m. Friday varied greatly, with about a tenth-of-an-inch tops. Petrified Forest west of Calistoga received .12 inches, Mount St. Helena .08, St. Helena .04, Mount George east of the city of Napa .04, Atlas Peak .01 and Napa a trace. Many areas reportedly received no rain.

The rainfall reports are from the National Weather Service and One Rain.

Thunderstorms on Aug. 17, 2020 spawned at least five Napa County fires, with more that had been smoldering breaking out in subsequent days. What started as the Hennessey Fire became the LNU Lightning Complex fires that burned about a third of Napa County.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

