Napa County expects staffing reductions at juvenile hall

Reduce juvenile hall staffing levels, the grand jury recommended to the county.

Juvenile hall staff will be reduced by next fiscal year, Baptista wrote. Changes to California’s juvenile justice system and falling state birth rates have led to decreases in the number of youth in custody.

However, she wrote, juvenile hall staff has to provide services to detainees facing mental health and trauma issues. Juvenile hall population is only one factor in determining staffing.

Napa County’s recently-passed 2020-21 budget lists 36.75 positions for juvenile hall, the same as in previous years. Baptista wrote that retirements and expected moves of counselors to probation officer positions will leave seven vacancies that will remain open, reducing staffing levels 25%.

The grand jury also wants the county to do more with a $13 million juvenile hall that opened in 2005 with a capacity of 60 youths. Given that average population of 16 youths, the grand jury considers the building underused.

Baptista said that finding additional uses for juvenile hall might be premature. She focused instead on exploring the expansion of services for the youth the Probation Department serves.

She mentioned a variety of factors that could affect juvenile hall.