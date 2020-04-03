You are the owner of this article.
Napa County extends and tightens shelter-in-home through April
Public Health

Downtown Napa March 26

Napa County extended its shelter-in-home order, with provisions to reduce public exposure with the coronavirus. This is a scene in downtown Napa on March 26. 

 Tim Carl

Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio has extended the county’s shelter-at-home order through April and made it stricter.

Once again, residents are ordered to stay at home unless doing certain “essential” activities, such as shopping for food or working at an “essential” business as defined in the order. Once again, people can leave their homes for walks, hikes, and bike rides.

But strengthened restrictions “are necessary to further reduce the spread of the COVID-19 disease,” the order said.

Among other things, the order prohibits using shared recreational facilities away from homes, such as basketball courts, volleyball courts, tennis and pickleball courts and golf courses. It shuts down public playgrounds, picnic areas and barbecue areas.

Parks with hiking trails must be operated in ways that reduces crowding. People can play sports with shared equipment only if they are family members or those live in the same home.

“It’s just making sure social distancing is maintained in outdoor spaces,” Relucio said during a county Facebook Live interview on Thursday.

People can attend funerals if no more than 10 people are present while maximizing streaming or similar technology, the order said.

Essential businesses such as grocery stores, restaurants with take-out and delivery only, plumbers, electricians, hardware stores, newspapers, laundromats, funeral homes and others are still listed. But they must maximize the number of employees working from home and post social distancing protocol at their facilities.

Businesses in most cases must limit the number of people who can enter at any one time to assure people can stay six feet apart. They must mark increments of at least six feet in areas where lines form.

These businesses should provide for contactless pay systems. If that’s not possible, they must disinfect payment portals, pens and styluses after each use.

Hotels and motels can continue providing shelter to existing guests, but not receive new guests for stays of less than 30 days. Exceptions include providing lodging to the homeless, to residents who must stay away from their homes because another person is quarantined or isolated there and to support essential businesses, such as housing traveling nurses and government contractors.

Certain construction projects can continue, with affordable housing highlighted. Workers must stay at least six feet part and are encouraged to avoid using other workers’ tools, phones and desks. If that cannot be done, the equipment must be cleaned and disinfected between uses.

The original shelter-at-home order issued by Relucio on March 18 is eight pages. The new one is 15 pages, including two appendixes.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 19 issued an indefinite order for state residents to shelter-at-home. Relucio's new order said it "adopts in certain respects more stringent restrictions addressing the particular facts and circumstances in this county."

Go to https://bit.ly/39HByv0 to see Relucio's order.

Napa County as of Friday morning had 18 COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Twelve cases were from the city of Napa, one each from American Canyon, Calistoga and St. Helena and three from the unincorporated area.

