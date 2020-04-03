Napa County extends and tightens shelter-in-home through April

Businesses in most cases must limit the number of people who can enter at any one time to assure people can stay six feet apart. They must mark increments of at least six feet in areas where lines form.

These businesses should provide for contactless pay systems. If that’s not possible, they must disinfect payment portals, pens and styluses after each use.

Hotels and motels can continue providing shelter to existing guests, but not receive new guests for stays of less than 30 days. Exceptions include providing lodging to the homeless, to residents who must stay away from their homes because another person is quarantined or isolated there and to support essential businesses, such as housing traveling nurses and government contractors.

Certain construction projects can continue, with affordable housing highlighted. Workers must stay at least six feet part and are encouraged to avoid using other workers’ tools, phones and desks. If that cannot be done, the equipment must be cleaned and disinfected between uses.

The original shelter-at-home order issued by Relucio on March 18 is eight pages. The new one is 15 pages, including two appendixes.