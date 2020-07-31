Napa County extends COVID-19 eviction moratorium

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County has extended its prohibition on evicting residential tenants who cannot pay rent because of COVID-19-related reasons until Sept. 30.

The previous deadline had been July 28. The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously passed an urgency extension setting the new date, the latest possible under an order by Gov. Gavin Newsom granting counties this power.

Still, the law doesn’t erase back rent owed, but rather delays the payments. Rents due March 1, April 1 and May 1 are to be paid by Oct. 26, rents due June 1 by Nov. 28, rents due July 1 by Dec. 28, rents due August 1 by Jan. 28 and rents due Sept. 1 by Feb. 28. There are variations for rents not due on the first day of the month.

Tenants have another option. They can work out a payment plan with their landlords with a different set of deadlines.

Regular rents will begin being due again on Oct. 1.

All of this is happening against a backdrop of tenants who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic or have contracted the virus and face health problems. Supervisors noted the challenges this raises when they discussed the issue on July 21 and July 28.