Napa County faces $8.5 million in storm-related road repairs

The Bay Area's recent atmospheric river storms caused an estimated $8.5 million damage to Napa County rural roads, though all but one remained open to through traffic as of Monday afternoon.

The rains did such things as undermine roads, leading to cracked pavement. Damage listed in a county report affected locations along Steele Canyon Road, Redwood Road, Mount Veeder Road at three sites, Dry Creek Road and Old Lawley Roll Road.

Interim County Executive Officer David Morrison on Jan. 17 proclaimed a local emergency. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is scheduled to ratify the proclamation and allot $8.5 million from county reserves for road repairs. The county will seek state and federal reimbursement.

The only full closure is along Old Lawley Toll Road near Calistoga, Pubilc Works Director Steven Lederer said on Monday by email.

"We may have a creative solution to resolve that one (cutting into the mountain to shift the road over rather than trying to repair the failed portion of the road) that may have the road back open by the beginning of March. If all goes well," he wrote.

A new slide occurred on Old Howell Mountain Road near Angwin over the weekend, but in a section that has been closed since the January 2017 storms. Lederer said the county is assessing the damage.

Steele Canyon Road leads to the Berryessa Highlands rural community near Lake Berryessa. Lederer said analysis by a geotechnical engineer shows the site appears to be stable, in the sense that there is no immediate risk to losing more road or danger to a house below.

But material that has already slumped will likely continue to settle and may look worse from time to time. The design for the repair is being expedited and repairs could constructed in spring or summer, Lederer said.

The damage to Dry Creek Road is at a location along a mountainous link between the Napa and Sonoma valleys.

