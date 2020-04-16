Napa County faces a $20 million budget hole related to COVID-19

Napa County finds itself facing a possible $20.4 million budget hole as the local economy plunges down the COVID-19 cliff.

Wine country tourism has evaporated and so have hotel and sales taxes. Planning for the 2020-21 county general fund budget for the fiscal year starting in July has gone from routine to rocky.

“This is going to be tough,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

County officials predict revenues next fiscal year will drop by $21.2 million. A surplus from this fiscal year leaves $20.4 million that needs to be cut from a general fund of about $221 million.

But revenue assumptions hinge on how the economy reopens and rebounds, an area fraught with uncertainty. Napa County officials are peering into a cloudy crystal ball.

The county assumes hotel tax revenues in the first quarter of 2020-21– July through September – will be 10% of normal. This could rise to 25% in the second quarter, 50% in the third and 75% in the fourth.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory is waiting to see if hotel tax revenues are indeed 25% of normal during the late summer-to-early-fall period of harvest and crush, given this is the prime tourist season.