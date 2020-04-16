Napa County faces a $20 million, COVID-19-related budget hole

County sales tax revenues that come largely from wineries will also take a hit. The county is assuming revenues will fall to 10% of normal, then grow to 40% in the second quarter, 50% in the third and 60% in the fourth.

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said the county needs to work with industry partners to jump-start the economy. A quicker recovery will help people keep their jobs and help county revenues.

“I want to prove your assumptions wrong,” Pedroza told county officials.

“Please do,” Assistant County Executive Officer Mary Booher said.

The county has a plan to shave more than $11 million from the projected $20.4 million shortfall. That could be done by:

- Reducing by $2.5 million a planned $5 million contribution to the contingency set-aside. The county uses its contingency money, which stands at $4.7 million, for unanticipated operational needs.

- Cutting a combined $3 million general fund contribution to the road fund and health and human services.

- Using $5.6 million from the fiscal uncertainty assignment of $18.7 million. This money is supposed to provide cash flow for times when revenues don't keep up with expenses.