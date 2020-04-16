Napa County faces a $20 million, COVID-19-related budget hole

Napa County finds itself facing a possible $20.4 million budget hole as the local economy plunges down the COVID-19 cliff.
Wine country tourism has evaporated and so have hotel and sales taxes. Planning for the 2020-21 county general fund budget for the fiscal year starting in July has gone from routine to rocky.
“This is going to be tough,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
County officials predict revenues next fiscal year will drop by $21.2 million. A surplus from this fiscal year leaves $20.4 million that needs to be cut from a general fund of about $221 million.
But revenue assumptions hinge on how the economy reopens and rebounds, an area fraught with uncertainty. Napa County officials are peering into a cloudy crystal ball.
The county assumes hotel tax revenues in the first quarter of 2020-21– July through September – will be 10% of normal. This could rise to 25% in the second quarter, 50% in the third and 75% in the fourth.
Supervisor Ryan Gregory is waiting to see if hotel tax revenues are indeed 25% of normal during the late summer-to-early-fall period of harvest and crush, given this is the prime tourist season.
“I think that’s what we watch,” Gregory said. “If we’re that or lower, people aren’t ready to travel yet.”
County sales tax revenues that come largely from wineries will also take a hit. The county is assuming revenues will fall to 10% of normal, then grow to 40% in the second quarter, 50% in the third and 60% in the fourth.
Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said the county needs to work with industry partners to jump-start the economy. A quicker recovery will help people keep their jobs and help county revenues.
“I want to prove your assumptions wrong,” Pedroza told county officials.
“Please do,” Assistant County Executive Officer Mary Booher said.
The county has a plan to shave more than $11 million from the projected $20.4 million shortfall. That could be done by:
- Reducing by $2.5 million a planned $5 million contribution to the contingency set-aside. The county uses its contingency money, which stands at $4.7 million, for unanticipated operational needs.
- Cutting a combined $3 million general fund contribution to the road fund and health and human services.
- Using $5.6 million from the fiscal uncertainty assignment of $18.7 million. This money is supposed to provide cash flow for times when revenues don't keep up with expenses.
That leaves about $9.3 million still to be cut by departments. The county isn't proposing layoffs, but is telling departments to freeze hiring - there are 60 vacant positions - reduce overtime and extra help, reduce service and supplies spending and defer non-essential capital asset spending.
Wagenknecht balked at that proposed $3 million roads-and-health services cut.
“If it’s a general subtraction from everybody, some percentage for everybody, I’m fine with that,” he said, adding he doesn't want to target those two departments.
No other supervisor addressed the matter.
The county budget for 2020-21 remains a work in progress. Among the factors will be what Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes in his state revise budget in May.
Supervisors during the COVID-19 crisis have paid even more attention to the budget at their meetings than usual.
“It’s one of the most important things we do,” Board Chair Diane Dillon said.
The Board of Supervisors last year passed a $212 million general fund budget as part of an overall $515 million budget. The county has the most control over the general fund. The larger budget includes state and federal funds that must be spent in certain ways, such as on health and human services programs.
