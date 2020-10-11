Napa County faces big cleanup job following Hennessey and Glass fires

Between the structure-destroying Hennessey and Glass fires, there is one big mess to clean up.

Combined, the fires destroyed about 600 homes and 350 commercial buildings. That’s close to 1,000 lots with ash and debris that must be hauled away.

Karl Van Orsdol lost his small farmhouse and barn at his James Creek Olive Ranch on Butts Canyon Road to the Hennessey Fire on Aug. 24. He wants to get started with clean-up.

“It’s actually quite depressing to look at it,” he said. “And the house is slightly uphill from the olive trees. I don’t want all the ash to be running into the orchard.”

Phase One clean-up is the state Department of Toxic Substances Control removing household hazardous materials, such as pesticides and gasoline, for free. Ninety percent of this cleanup has been done for the Hennessey Fire. Van Orsdol had his lot cleaned a week ago.

That leaves the much-bigger Phase Two job of ash and debris removal. Napa County announced Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has issued the order to provide a public cleanup option for the Hennessey Fire.

“That’s great news,” Van Orsdol said.