Napa County faces future budget woes — and it's not because of pandemic

“It becomes very, very imperative we use our one-time resources wisely to cover that gap,” Guerrieri told supervisors. “I think over the next two fiscal years, we need to be keeping that in the forefront of our mind and start preparing ourselves to do that, just in case.”

But Napa County doesn’t intend to simply give up on the money. It has made finding a fix in the state Legislature one of its state lobbying priorities.

Why Napa County faces the vehicle license fee swap problem is a tangled tale involving state financial gymnastics and the Napa Valley Unified School District. Supervisors heard explanations on Tuesday.

“I think if anybody’s watching, their eyes are crossed,” Supervisor Ryan Gregory said.

He challenged county staff to explain the situation to the public, given how important it might be to future budgets. The Napa Valley Register will give it a try.

The situation has roots in the early 1990s recession, when the state looked for new ways to pay its funding commitments for schools. It decided to tap into property taxes going to counties and cities. Communities would put some of their property tax revenues into an Educational Revenue Augmentation Fund, or ERAF.