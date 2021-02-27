Napa County faces future budget woes — and it's not because of pandemic

Napa County foresees possible budget woes in coming years and the big problem might not be tax losses due to COVID-19 or wildfires.
In fact, the county Board of Supervisors received relatively good news last week on the COVID-19-related recession. Various national and regional economists say that a recovery is underway.
“It’s not full recovery, but we’re going in the right direction,” county Management Analyst Ben Guerrieri told supervisors.
Rather, the culprit could be an arcane state budget feature known as the vehicle license fee swap. Barring changes by the state, the county could lose $24 million in fiscal year 2023-24 and $25 million in 2024-25 before payments resume, a new county report said.
That would come as the county is adding $3.5 million in annual expenses to run a new jail it expects to build along Highway 221 near the Syar quarry.
“I don’t believe this is a time to panic,” Guerrieri told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “We’ve put ourselves in a very strong financial position to get through this.”
Still, a county report said the situation “will be a severe strain on Napa County’s ability to provide services at a consistent level to the community.”
Whatever services — if any — the county might have to cut or new initiatives it might have to forgo remains to be seen. Tuesday’s discussion didn’t look that far ahead in any detail.
“It becomes very, very imperative we use our one-time resources wisely to cover that gap,” Guerrieri told supervisors. “I think over the next two fiscal years, we need to be keeping that in the forefront of our mind and start preparing ourselves to do that, just in case.”
But Napa County doesn’t intend to simply give up on the money. It has made finding a fix in the state Legislature one of its state lobbying priorities.
Why Napa County faces the vehicle license fee swap problem is a tangled tale involving state financial gymnastics and the Napa Valley Unified School District. Supervisors heard explanations on Tuesday.
“I think if anybody’s watching, their eyes are crossed,” Supervisor Ryan Gregory said.
He challenged county staff to explain the situation to the public, given how important it might be to future budgets. The Napa Valley Register will give it a try.
The situation has roots in the early 1990s recession, when the state looked for new ways to pay its funding commitments for schools. It decided to tap into property taxes going to counties and cities. Communities would put some of their property tax revenues into an Educational Revenue Augmentation Fund, or ERAF.
Meanwhile, the state decided to lower the vehicle license fee money going to counties and cities and reimburse them for the lost revenue. By the early 2000s, it wanted to stop the reimbursements.
Ultimately, the state came up with the vehicle license fee swap. Counties and cities would take the money from ERAF before paying the schools.
But Napa Valley Unified School District might become a basic aid school district by 2022-23, a county report said. The district would then bring in enough property taxes on its own to meet its funding needs as set by the state. No Napa County school district would require ERAF.
If there’s no local ERAF, there’s no funding source for the vehicle license fee swap. California in such situations has then provided the money. But there would be a two-year lag for state budgeting reasons.
That two-year lag is the problem.
“It’s kind of a simple fix, to say ‘State, you have another obligation once this formula no longer works … it’s just kind of a maneuvering, if you will, on the state budget. They are not losing or winning in any way by making this legislative change,” county Auditor-Controller Tracy Schulze said.
But Napa County must convince the state to make the change or find ways to weather the two-year financial challenge.
