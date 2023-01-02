 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Napa County faces new flood watch starting Tuesday night amid forecast of heavy rains

  • 0
Rain in the city of Napa

Pedestrians walked across the First Street bridge with umbrellas near the Napa River on Friday.

 Nick Otto, Register

Sunday's dry spell helped the greater Bay Area briefly recover from a powerful storm on New Year's weekend, but a Pineapple Express on the way will soak the region mid-week, forecasters said Monday. In response, the National Weather Service announced a flood watch for Napa County and other North Bay communities from late Tuesday night to Thurday afternoon.

Mop-up efforts to bail out flooded basements and clear mudslides from roadways will be paused by the latest atmospheric river, set to arrive late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Soils already saturated by last weekend's downpours will only intensify the new storm's impacts, forecasters said.

The latest system could bring a repeat of recent flooding and the National Weather Service is urging residents prepare for rising creeks, downed trees, mudslides and power outages.

People are also reading…

Coastal mountains in the North Bay are forecast for 4.5 to 6.5 inches, and the Santa Cruz Mountains and northern Monterey Bay will see 3.5 to 6 inches.

The interior North Bay is expected to get 2.75 to 5 inches. San Francisco, along with the East Bay and South Bay areas, are forecast for 1.5 to 3 inches.

The weather service said totals starting Tuesday night are expected to bring 4.5 to 6.5 inches in the Santa Lucia mountains and the Big Sur coast.

Southern and Eastern Monterey Bay are expected to see 2 to 3 inches and the Salinas Valley/San Benito County area is due for 1.5 to 3 inches.

Most areas will see light rain on Monday through the afternoon and evening, setting the stage for the big storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Downpours will be heaviest late Wednesday into early Thursday, and will be accompanied by strong winds. Scattered showers are expected to linger Thursday into early Friday.

During the last storm, San Francisco had its second wettest day on record, when the city received 5.46 inches of rain on Dec. 31, just shy of the all-time record of 5.54 inches of rain set on Nov. 5, 1994, according to Jan Null, certified meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services.

That brought San Francisco's December total to 11.60 inches, the 15th wettest December on record for the city, which has kept rain records since 1849.

California hit with record breaking rain and deadly flooding
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News