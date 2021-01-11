Napa County faces predicted sea level rise challenges

Kennedy Park, the Edgerly Island community and wetlands wildlife habitat are among Napa County areas that research shows are vulnerable to sea level rise in coming decades.
Studies by the Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) try to show the Bay Area's weak spots. Then communities can take steps to try to avoid being flooded.
“I will say that in Napa County compared to other counties, it’s not so bad, especially in terms of the impacts to people,” said Dana Brechwald of BCDC.
For example, Suisun City in neighboring Solano County under similar sea-level rise scenarios could see much of its downtown and several hundred homes swamped, the agency's research shows.
BCDC has spent a decade studying sea level rise possibilities. The Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District heard about the agency’s work last week.
“A slow-motion disaster” is how one slide described the potential sea level rise situation.
The Bay Area could experience a half-foot to a foot of sea level rise by 2030, a foot to three feet by 2050 and three feet to 10 feet by century's end, a BCDC report said. The base year is 2000. One wild card contributing to the variations is the rate of greenhouse gas emissions.
People can see the possible results predicted by BCDC at the agency’s website. The Bay Shoreline Flood Explorer shows a satellite view of the Bay Area and allows users to add sea level rise, storm surge and high tide scenarios. If an area turns blue, it is flooding.
A two-foot sea level rise by 2050 would leave most Napa County communities high-and-dry, absent storms. An exception is Edgerly Island, a remote community of homes along the Napa River behind levees in the Carneros area.
A three-foot rise by 2050, which is on the higher end of the predictions, would also flood much of the city of Napa's Kennedy Park and adjacent Napa Golf Course, as well as Napa Valley College sports fields.
Flooding under either of these scenarios are restored wetlands near American Canyon. Hundreds of acres of tidal wetlands and low-tide mudflats here are home to wildlife ranging from the salt marsh harvest mouse to the snowy plover.
Once sea level rise hits seven feet — which might be toward the end of the century — flooding is much more widespread. Homes and businesses near Imola Avenue and Napa River in the city of Napa flood. So do a few dozen homes along Wetlands Edge Road in American Canyon.
But there are factors that compound the predicted sea level rise challenge. Add storm surges and high tides and sea levels don’t have to rise nearly so high to cause periodic flooding.
For example, a one-foot sea level rise combined with a five-year storm surge floods Edgerly Island, Kennedy Park, Napa Golf Course, and Napa Valley College sports fields. Under BCDC's more aggressive sea level rise projections, such a scenario could happen in little over a decade.
Most action to combat sea level rise and flooding will happen at the local level, Brechwald said. She mentioned changing land uses for development and building infrastructure projects.
Napa County has its flood control project. One yet-to-be-built component is a proposed flood wall along the western Napa River near Imola Avenue.
The Edgerly Island community in 2018 unveiled a flood control plan of its own. One option calls for building a steel sheet flood wall at an initial height of 12.5 feet, with the potential to raise this to 15.5 feet to adapt to sea level rise. The challenge is the estimated $80 million price tag.
BCDC is also leading Bay Adapt, Brechwald said. The purpose is to develop a regional strategy to protect people and the natural environment from sea level rise.
Local officials attending the Flood Control District meeting expressed their concerns after hearing the BCDC presentation. The meeting was held by Zoom because of the pandemic.
County Supervisor Ryan Gregory wanted to find out what the threat is to the Napa Sanitation District plant along Napa River. It treats sewage from the city of Napa.
Brechwald said BCDC has yet to study how sea level rise will affect the NapaSan and American Canyon plants, but has information that could help with an assessment.
“I was a little nervous about the airport also,” county Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.
Napa County Airport is next to south county wetlands. Explorer shows that waters begin lapping at the edges of southern runways with about a 6.5-foot sea level rise. The same effect would be achieved by a combined a three-foot rise with a 100-year storm surge, according to Explorer.
Go to https://explorer.adaptingtorisingtides.org/explorer to find and use Explorer.
