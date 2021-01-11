Napa County faces predicted sea level rise challenges

“A slow-motion disaster” is how one slide described the potential sea level rise situation.

The Bay Area could experience a half-foot to a foot of sea level rise by 2030, a foot to three feet by 2050 and three feet to 10 feet by century's end, a BCDC report said. The base year is 2000. One wild card contributing to the variations is the rate of greenhouse gas emissions.

People can see the possible results predicted by BCDC at the agency’s website. The Bay Shoreline Flood Explorer shows a satellite view of the Bay Area and allows users to add sea level rise, storm surge and high tide scenarios. If an area turns blue, it is flooding.

A two-foot sea level rise by 2050 would leave most Napa County communities high-and-dry, absent storms. An exception is Edgerly Island, a remote community of homes along the Napa River behind levees in the Carneros area.

A three-foot rise by 2050, which is on the higher end of the predictions, would also flood much of the city of Napa's Kennedy Park and adjacent Napa Golf Course, as well as Napa Valley College sports fields.